Plainville Man David Cerasuolo Charged with Enticement of Minor

(STL.News) – A Plainville man was arrested yesterday and charged with attempted enticement of a minor.

David Cerasuolo, 47, of Plainville, Mass., was charged by criminal complaint with one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, or attempt thereof. Following an initial appearance via videoconference in federal court in Boston, Cerasuolo was detained pending a probable cause and detention hearing scheduled for July 31, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, Cerasuolo used chat applications to engage in conversations with an individual he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover federal agent. During these conversations, Cerasuolo attempted to entice the 13-year-old to engage in sexual activity and sent her several photographs of himself, including one displaying his penis.

The charging statute provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division made the announcement today. The Plainville, Arlington, Boston and Newton Police Departments and Massachusetts Department of Correction provided assistance with the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Deitch of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims.

The details contained in the criminal complaint are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE