Pittsburgh Man Michael Eric Buchanan Charged with Robbing Two Banks and Two Convenience Stores

(STL.News) – A resident of Pittsburgh, PA, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of armed bank robbery and the robbery of multiple convenience stores, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

The four-count Indictment, returned on Feb. 18 and unsealed today, named Michael Eric Buchanan, Jr., 36, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment presented to the court, from Oct. 23, 2019 through Nov. 20, 2019, Buchanan robbed two banks (using an apparent bomb) and two conveniences stores. Specifically, the indictment alleges that on Oct. 23, 2019, Buchanan robbed the First National Bank on East Carson Street in Pittsburgh; On Nov. 4, 2019 Buchanan robbed the Citizens Bank in Turtle Creek; on Nov. 16, Buchanan robbed the Uni-Mart on Brownsville Road in Pittsburgh; and on Nov. 20, 2019, Buchanan robbed the Dollar Eagle Discounts store on Broadway Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of 45 years in prison, a fine of $500,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and the Allegheny County Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

