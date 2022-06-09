Pittsburgh: Davonte Dugger Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

Pittsburgh Man, Davonte Dugger Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges including to Distributing Heroin and Fentanyl Resulting in Death

(STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Davonte Dugger, 23, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing heroin and fentanyl, before United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon. Dugger accepted responsibility for causing the death of the victim in this case, R.J., as a result of his heroin and fentanyl distribution. Dugger also accepting responsibility for distributing additional quantities of heroin and fentanyl and possessing with intent to distribute quantities of heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl.

In connection with the guilty plea, the Court was advised that, on August 7, 2018, Dugger distributed a quantity of a heroin and fentanyl mixture that R.J. ingested, causing his death. In addition, investigators conducted a controlled purchase of a heroin and fentanyl mixture from Dugger October 10, 2018. Subsequently, on October 19, 2018, investigators obtained search warrants for Dugger’s vehicle and residence. They ultimately seized 31.1 grams of a mixture that contained heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, a fentanyl analogue, from those locations.

Judge Bissoon scheduled sentencing for October 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of not more than 20 years of imprisonment, a fine of up to $1,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Mark V. Gurzo is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Moon Township Police Department led the investigation that led to the prosecution of Dugger.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today