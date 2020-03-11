Pikeville Man Jimmy Lee Moore Pleads Guilty to Distributing Hydrocodone

(STL.News) – A Pikeville, Kentucky man, Jimmy Lee Moore, 69, pleaded guilty on Monday, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward B. Atkins, to distributing hydrocodone.

Moore admitted that between 2016 and 2018, he provided hydrocodone and gabapentin to others, in Pikeville, including at least one minor. Moore also admitted that he stored and distributed the controlled substances on his property.

Moore was indicted in January 2020.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of FBI, Louisville Field Office; and Chief Christopher Edmonds, Pikeville Police Department, jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Pikeville Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hydee Hawkins.

Moore will be sentenced on a date yet to be determined by the Court. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1 million. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statutes.

