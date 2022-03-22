Phoenix: Angel Joe Sentenced for Possessing Meth

Phoenix Man, Angel Joe Valenzuela Sentenced to 8 Years for Possessing Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

PHOENIX, AR (STL.News) Angel Joe Valenzuela, 50, of Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa to eight years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

On February 4, 2021, Valenzuela was found in possession of more than five grams of actual methamphetamine, several small baggies, multiple scales, cell phones, and a Ruger pistol. This was the first of three occasions in 2021 where Valenzuela was caught on the Gila River Indian Community with illegal drugs in quantities consistent with distribution. On December 21, 2021, Valenzuela pleaded guilty to possession of five grams or more of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

The Gila River Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Raynette Logan, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today