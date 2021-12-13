Greenbush Man, David Phillips Sentenced for Unlawfully Possessing Ammunition

BANGOR, ME (STL.News) A Greenbush man was sentenced in federal court today for being a felon in possession of ammunition, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced David Phillips, 30, to ten months in prison and one year of supervised release. Phillips pleaded guilty in July 2021.

According to court records, on multiple dates at the end of January 2021, Phillips was seen on video purchasing ammunition at a gun and ammunition store in Maine. These purchases were confirmed on Phillips’ debit card. This ammunition was not manufactured in the state of Maine. Phillips was prohibited from possessing ammunition under federal law because of a 2016 felony conviction in the Bridgeport, Connecticut Superior Court for violating a protective order.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the FBI; the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office; the Maine State Police; and the Bangor Police Department investigated the case as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today