Pharma a good bet for next 2-3 yrs; 4 stocks to go for: Abhishek Basumallick

In terms of Nifty outperformance and the sort of selloff or any reaction that you see, the markets are now looking at the global markets. It is recovering faster too. What does it mean for an investor?



First of all, I do not think there is anything to be read into the day-to- day moves of the market. We will keep going up and down. Last week, everybody was talking about how India has got decoupled from the global situation; ultimately that is not how it works out. We are coupled to an extent but there is also the fact that India is a separate entity. We have our own sets of challenges and good things.

So in a way, in my opinion, we will see this kind of volatility for the next couple of months. My personal take is may be in today’s kind of fall, we will probably be closer to the short-term lows and there may be another 4-5% down from here at most. Then probably we will see a change in narrative, something that may come from abroad or from liquidity flows. So, nothing much to be read in these short term day-to-day moves.

Indian markets are showing signs of being relatively better placed when the global markets are falling but what is the sense that you get when you talk about certain sectors? In cement, we have seen a large M&A coming in; auto companies are continuously launching. How should one approach this market?



The market is divided into two parts – one is how the economy or the industries are doing and that is the first part and the second part is what kind of liquidity flows are there – be it global, domestic and so forth. Both are important for the markets to go up or down.

Whenever we are discussing or talking to managements of companies, we find that there is a significant sense of bullishness, especially in sectors where there is a lot of infrastructure capex or capital goods. In those sectors, there is a lot of bullishness coming in from the management. If I look at railways, a lot of work is happening there.



Obviously any kind of infrastructural capex that is going in from the government side is going to result in some kind of boost in all the industries, whether it is capital goods, engineering, railways or cement. All of these are ultimately going to look much better.

The additional benefit for engineering is that a lot of MNC engineering companies in India are looking to source much more from India vis-à-vis a year or two years back. Whether it is the China plus one policy or something else which is driving this democratisation of their supply chain, India is getting into a better position in some of these old world industries.

Cement has seen an M&A. Commodity prices are coming down and maybe that is why they have rallied. For the first time in the last 12 years, infrastructure companies are talking pretty positively. Banks are willing to fund them a lot of loans versus the case earlier. Is this the sector to be in and can returns be made despite decent moves given by capital goods companies?



Yes, absolutely. In the next two, three years, it is going to be very good for capital goods and engineering and also for any plays related to the railways where we are seeing a very large amount of investment happening.

Autos, real estate are also in a better place. Registration numbers in Mumbai in August have seen decadal highs. So a lot of these plays are coming out. India, purely from a business perspective, is definitely looking good.

Samsung has made Rs 1,000 crore worth sales on the first day of festive season. It just talks about the kind of latent demand that is there. There will be ups and downs overall but across the board, India looks fairly decent.

In some of the stocks, runup has happened because they have not done anything pretty much for the last four, five years. Some of the cyclical sectors are seeing a first move and as and when the numbers keep coming, the stocks should continue to do well.





Would you try to spend some part of your allocation towards pharma and maybe IT which has cracked because that gives you some sense of defensiveness in the market fall?



In pharma, there are two-three companies that I am reasonably bullish on right now. Sun is doing well,

is looking good and the third company that I follow which is doing well is JB Chemicals. These three are doing reasonably well.

Also one can play pharma indirectly through the API companies, whether it is something like Divi’s Lab, which is a very well managed company. These are the companies where there is significant opportunity. If one has a slightly longer term horizon, these are good names to look at and pick up over the next two-three months.

My view is that pharma could be a good bet for the next two to three years because fundamentally and especially if you look at the domestic focussed pharma companies more I would think that they will do reasonably well but in pharma the only challenge is you have to be very-very stock specific business specific.

How would you essentially look at the pharma sector?



I would look at India specific plays in the pharma sector and the APIs which is a sweet spot right now in the pharma area. Hospitals again require very large capex and I am not very sure how it will play out. I am not very positive on the diagnostic at all. It is a very difficult business to scale, very localised and not an easy business to do.

