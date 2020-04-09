Pfizer Advances Battle Against COVID-19 on Multiple Fronts

Anti-viral compounds show activity against SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical screening

Pfizer and BioNTech enter into collaboration agreement to co-develop potential COVID-19 vaccine

Company shares additional data and analysis of azithromycin

Launch of two new studies to provide insights on the interaction between S. pneumoniae and SARS-CoV-2

Pfizer explores studies of JAK inhibitor tofacitinib in patients with COVID-19-related pneumonia

NEW YORK (STL.News) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced important advances in the battle against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

As outlined in Pfizer’s five-point plan, the company has been collaborating across the healthcare innovation ecosystem ranging from large pharmaceutical companies to the smallest of biotech companies, from government agencies to academic institutions to address the COVID-19 global health care crisis. Researchers and scientists have been relentlessly working to develop an investigational antiviral compound to treat SARS-CoV-2, which causes the current pandemic of coronavirus infections (COVID-19), a vaccine to prevent infection as well as evaluating other therapies that have scientific potential to help infected patients fight the virus.

“We are committed to making the impossible possible,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO. “In the spirit of the Five Point Plan that Pfizer issued, we are facing this public health challenge head on by collaborating with industry partners and academic institutions to develop potential novel approaches to prevent and treat COVID-19. Our researchers and scientists also have been exploring potential new uses of existing medicines in Pfizer’s portfolio to help infected patients globally. We are leaving no stone unturned as we explore every option to help provide society with a treatment or cure.”

Pfizer announced key advances in its commitment to protect humankind from this escalating pandemic and prepare the industry to better respond to future global health crises.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE