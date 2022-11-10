Petronet LNG's capex plan intact despite global gas turmoil

Petronet LNG‘s capex plan of ?40,000 crore in five years is intact despite a turmoil in the global gas market that has hit its regasification business and cut quarterly profit by 10%, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Petronet, the country’s largest importer of natural gas, has reported a profit of ?744 crore for the July-September quarter, compared to ?823 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations rose 48% to ?15,986 crore as the cost of imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose.

LNG prices have been on a rollercoaster ride, rising to as much as $70 per mmBtu on the spot market for Asian customers in August. Prices have now fallen below $30. Higher and volatile spot prices cut utilisation at Petronet’s Dahej terminal to 80% during the July-September quarter from 99% in the year-ago period. Petronet mainly supplies its customers with LNG bought under a long-term contract that’s linked to oil prices. Long-term gas prices have also risen-currently around $13 per mmBtu-but have been much lower than the spot.

Petronet is yet to receive Rs 416 crore in ‘use or pay’ charges from customers who failed to accept expensive supplies. The company is hopeful that it will be able to recover the money from customers, CEO A K Singh said.