Person Surrenders After Standoff with Police in Hingham

Hingham, MA (STL.News) A person was arrested overnight after a standoff with police following a domestic disturbance.

On July 2, 2020 at 10:11pm Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of the Hingham Public Library. The victim said the other person had assaulted them using a lacrosse stick, was armed with a handgun on a lanyard around their neck and had been drinking. The victim fled the house when Officers arrived. Officers learned there were several other firearms in the home. Officers tried to call by phone and use their cruiser loudspeakers to have the person come out of the house. They received no response.

Officers were eventually able to make contact by phone but the person refused to step outside. Members of the Metro-LEC SWAT and the Metro-LEC CNT (Crisis Negotiation Team) were called to assist. Several nearby homes were evacuated. Portions of Leavitt Street, Winter Street and Irving Street were closed. After several hours of negations, the person agreed to surrender. They came out of the house and were arrested without further incident at 2:16am.

The person was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Assault. No additional information can be released because it is a domestic violence call.

