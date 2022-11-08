People in UK politics: have you experienced bullying at work?

We’re keen to hear from people who work in UK politics whether they have experienced bullying or harassment.Whether you have been bullied or have witnessed bullying in the workplace, or have been sent abusive communication by a colleague, we’d like to hear about it.Share your experiencesIf you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch, anonymously if you wish, by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.