Pennsylvania man Charles Lynn admits to firearms violation

(STL.News) – Charles Lynn, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, has admitted to a firearms charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Lynn, age 41, pled guilty to one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm.” Flynn, a convicted felon, admitted to illegally possessing a 12 gauge shotgun, a .308 caliber rifle, and a 7mm caliber rifle in October 2018 in Monongalia County.

Lynn faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

