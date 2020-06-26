Pennsylvania Lottery Ticket Worth $150000 Sold In Luzerne County

Middletown, PA (STL.News) A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Luzerne County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Wednesday, June 24 drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 15-22-27-33-46, and the red Powerball 23, to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

Pen Mart, Routes 118 & 415, Dallas, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE