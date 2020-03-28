Pennsylvania Governor Wolf and Health Secretary Expand ‘Stay at Home’ Order to Beaver, Centre and Washington Counties to Mitigate Spread of COVID-19, Counties Now Total 22

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) As the state continues to seek relief to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19, today Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine revised their “Stay at Home” orders to include Beaver, Centre and Washington counties, bringing the state total to 22 counties under a stay-at-home order. This order takes effect at 8:00 PM Saturday, March 28, 2020, and will continue until April 6, 2020.

The order now includes these 22 counties: Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Centre, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Luzerne, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Pike, Washington, Wayne, Westmoreland and York counties.

Individuals may leave their residence only to perform any of the following allowable individual activities and allowable essential travel:

Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, or the health and safety of their family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medicine or medical supplies, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home Getting necessary services or supplies for themselves, for their family or household members, or as part of volunteer efforts, or to deliver those services or supplies to others to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences Engaging in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running if they maintain social distancing To perform work providing essential products and services at a life-sustaining business To care for a family member or pet in another household Any travel related to the provision of or access to the above-mentioned individual activities or life-sustaining business activities Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons Travel to or from educational institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services Travel to return to a place of residence from an outside jurisdiction Travel required by law enforcement or court order Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the commonwealth Anyone performing life-sustaining travel does not need paperwork to prove the reason for travel.

The following operations are exempt:

Life-sustaining business activities Health care or medical services providers Access to life-sustaining services for low-income residents, including food banks Access to child care services for employees of life-sustaining businesses that remain open as follows: child care facilities operating under the Department of Human Services, Office of Child Development and Early Learning waiver process; group and family child care operating in a residence; and part-day school age programs operating under an exemption from the March 19, 2020 business closure Orders News media Law enforcement, emergency medical services personnel, firefighters The federal government Religious institutions

Individuals experiencing homelessness are not subject to this order but are strongly urged to find shelter and government agencies are urged to take steps needed to provide shelter for those individuals.

International students, foster youth, and any other students who would otherwise experience displacement or homelessness as a result of campus closures are exempt and may remain in campus housing.

At this time, law enforcement will be focused on ensuring that residents are aware of the order and informing the public of social distancing practices rather than enforcement. To report a non-compliant business, contact your local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number or the nearest Pennsylvania State Police station. Please do not call 911 or the Department of Community and Economic Development to file reports. Law enforcement officers should refer to Business Closure Order Enforcement Guidance available online.

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, Pennsylvanians should visit: https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/.