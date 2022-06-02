Pennsylvania Governor Tours Future Gettysburg Museum Site

Gov. Wolf Tours Future Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum Site, Highlights $2.8 Million Investment to Preserve American History

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf toured a construction site for the future home of a new, state-of-the-art museum to preserve historic Gettysburg events and artifacts that have shaped American history.

“The events of Gettysburg’s history – from the battle to Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address – are some of the most formative events of our nation’s history,” said Governor Wolf. “I’m honored to ensure their preservation with this $2.8 million investment, these stories of history must live on.”

The Adam County Historical Society was awarded $2.8 million through the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistant Capital Program to support the museum and specifically to develop a climate controlled environment for an extensive collection of priceless artifacts. The Beyond the Battle museum will be 29,000 square feet and it’s exhibits will include a vast array of historic artifacts, interactive galleries, an education center, reading room, and historic archive.

“Governor Wolf and so many Americans view Gettysburg and Adams County as a national treasure. Our new museum will celebrate the story of this remarkable place and, most importantly, its people,” said Andrew Dalton, executive director of the Adams County Historical Society. “We are incredibly grateful for $2.8 million in support from the commonwealth. This investment in Adams County will reinvigorate local tourism and help fulfil a long-held dream in our community.”

Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funds support critical expansion projects, provide opportunities for job creation and employment training, and community revitalization across the commonwealth.