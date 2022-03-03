Pennsylvania Governor Blasts state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe

Gov. Wolf Blasts Republican Energy Committee Chairman Metcalfe, Members for Exploiting Crisis in Ukraine to Line Pockets of the Natural Gas Industry

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf blasted state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, the Republican House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee chairman, ?and Republican members of the committee for exploiting the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent humanitarian crisis to increase the profits of the natural gas industry and stand in the way of action to address climate change.

While the Ukrainian people suffer through deadly bombings and flee for their lives from an unprovoked and unjustified invasion by Russia, Metcalfe sent the governor a letter this week, which was signed by fellow Republican committee members, that called on the Wolf Administration “to do everything in their power to support the growth and proliferation of Pennsylvania’s natural gas and energy.”

Reps. Mike Armanini, Stephanie Borowicz, Bud Cook, Joseph Hamm, R. Lee James, Joshua Kail, Ryan Mackenzie, Tim O’Neal, Jason Ortitay, Kathy Rapp, Tommy Sankey, Paul Schemel, Perry Stambaugh, and Ryan Warner from the committee signed the letter.

Governor Wolf called the contents of the letter “deplorable” in a response letter to Rep. Metcalfe. He also urged Rep. Metcalfe to review the data before commenting on the country’s energy imports and exports, as well as the seriousness of climate change.