Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Administration Announces 270 New Jobs and Establishment of New The Hershey Company Fulfillment Center

(STL.News) – Governor Tom Wolf announced a partnership with The Hershey Company to build a new world-class fulfillment center in Annville, creating 270 new, full-time jobs. The new, 810,000-square-foot center will expand Hershey’s fulfilment and warehousing capabilities to serve the United States market and will support the company’s manufacturing plants and existing distribution center located in nearby Palmyra.

“The Hershey Company has a rich history here in the commonwealth, which will continue to grow with the construction of this new fulfillment center,” said Gov. Wolf. “This project will continue the company’s efforts to provides stable, competitive and gainful employment in Pennsylvania.”

Hershey has identified a site for its fulfillment center in South Annville Township, Lebanon County. The center is expected to be completed and operational in late 2021. Hiring for the new facility will begin next spring.

“Consumers continue to gravitate to our iconic brands in increasing numbers, and as our business continues to grow, we need more advanced fulfilment capabilities here in our home state,” said Jason Reiman, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at The Hershey Company. “As we scale our production at our plants to serve consumer demand, we want to be ready to fulfill those needs with additional and flexible fulfillment capabilities.”

For this project, Hershey received a proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for $105,000 in Job Creation Tax Credits (JCTC) to be distributed upon the creation of the new, full-time jobs, and $28,000 in workforce development training funding for new and incumbent workers. Hershey has committed to investing more than $178 million into the project and creating 270 new jobs within the next three years, 35 of which will be direct, full-time Hershey employees. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

The Hershey Company was founded by Milton S. Hershey in 1894 and is one of the largest chocolate manufacturers in the world. Hershey currently has a portfolio of more than 80 global brands, and as the #1 chocolate manufacturer in North America, its business success is built on its signature brands such as Hershey’s Kisses, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Twizzlers, Hershey, Mounds and Almond Joy candy bars. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products.

