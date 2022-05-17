Pennsylvania – Funding Awarded to Slippery Rock University

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Slippery Rock University for Manufacturing Internship Program

Harrisburg, PA (STL.News) Governor Tom Wolf announced $179,181 in new funding for Slippery Rock University, through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to support a student internship program at food and beverage manufacturing facilities in Allegheny, Butler, and Erie counties.

“This paid internship program will give students the invaluable hands-on experience and skills they need to be job-ready for careers in Pennsylvania’s food and beverage manufacturing industry,” said Gov. Wolf. “The program will also greatly benefit the participating manufacturers by developing a highly-skilled pool of potential hires to choose from after the interns graduate.”

The internship program will allow Slippery Rock University students to work in local food and/or beverage manufacturing facilities during summer semesters over the next two years. Interns will receive short-term work readiness training in manufacturing industry protocols, safety training and entry-level skills needed to obtain employment upon their graduation.

Interns will also be mentored in the development of higher-level skill sets needed in the manufacturing industry, such as providing sustainability consulting services that manufacturers’ clients demand, in order to reduce the client’s supply chain greenhouse gas emissions. These skills could include methods of assessing and optimizing manufacturing processes and reducing building energy, water, and waste, all of which will lower operating costs and make companies more competitive in their markets.

Area companies involved in the program include: 5 Generation Bakers in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County; Puppy Cake in Portersville, Butler County; and Shearer’s Foods in Waterford, Erie County.

Intern recruiting and interviews for the program are underway and run through May 15. Interns will begin their employment at selected facilities on June 1.

“This grant provides a great opportunity for our students to acquire manufacturing industry experience while helping them earn money to make their education more affordable,” said Paul Scanlon, Director of Sustainability, Slippery Rock University. “It also benefits local manufacturers by helping address workforce needs, not only through immediate internships, but by training future contributors and leaders of their industries. We’re grateful for this opportunity provided by DCED, which will complement and continue to grow our existing partnerships with local food and beverage manufacturers.”

Governor Wolf’s Manufacturing PA initiative was launched in October 2017, and since then has funded 73 projects and invested more than $16.1 million through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program.

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.