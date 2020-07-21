Pedro Morales-Carrillo Sentenced To Prison For Third Illegal Entry Into The United States

(STL.News) – Pedro Morales-Carrillo, 32, a native and citizen of Mexico who has twice been convicted of drug trafficking in Nevada, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kent J. Dawson to seven years and three months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release for illegal reentry into the United States, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

Morales-Carrillo, known by law enforcement to use at least four aliases, pleaded guilty in March 2020 to one count of being a deported alien found in the United States. Following today’s sentencing hearing, he was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to court documents and admissions that Morales-Carrillo made in court, in February 2009 and October 2010, Morales-Carrillo was deported from the United States to Mexico. In October 2010, he unlawfully reentered the United States and remained in the country until he was found and detained in June 2017. Morales-Carrillo has prior felony convictions in Clark County for trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substance Act, trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine and methamphetamine), and in Arizona for being a deported alien found in the United States.

The charges resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Frayn prosecuted the case.

