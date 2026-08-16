Peabody Energy Class Action Deadline Nears for Investors

ST. LOUIS, MO – August 16, 2026 (STL.News) Investors in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) face an August 24, 2026, deadline to ask a federal court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities class action alleging the coal producer and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements concerning production and operational challenges at the company’s Centurion mine.

The pending case, McGeachy v. Peabody Energy Corporation, et al., No. 26-cv-01020, is being litigated in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri. The action covers investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Peabody common stock between October 14, 2024, and May 4, 2026, inclusive.

The lawsuit remains in its early stages. The allegations have not been proven, and the filing of the complaint does not constitute a finding that Peabody or any individual defendant violated federal securities laws.

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld announced the lawsuit was filed

The August 15 notice from Faruqi & Faruqi LLP is a reminder about an already-filed lawsuit, not the initiation of a new case.

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP, or BFA, announced the filing of the Peabody securities fraud class action on June 29. BFA identifies the case as McGeachy v. Peabody, et al. and says it asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

According to BFA, the allegations concern statements about coal production at Centurion, Peabody’s premium hard coking coal mine.

The distinction is important for investors following the growing number of law-firm notices associated with BTU: multiple securities firms are soliciting potential clients or reminding shareholders about the deadline, but those notices do not represent separate findings of wrongdoing.

What the Peabody Energy lawsuit alleges

At the center of the complaint are Peabody’s statements regarding the ramp-up of the Centurion mine.

According to allegations summarized in the Faruqi & Faruqi notice, defendants allegedly made positive statements to investors while failing to adequately disclose problems affecting Centurion’s ramp-up and the timing for returning the mine to full longwall production.

The complaint alleges that these circumstances caused Peabody securities to trade at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

Those remain allegations made by the plaintiffs and will be subject to the federal litigation process.

March disclosure triggered a sharp BTU decline.

One of the most significant events cited in the complaint occurred on March 30, 2026.

Peabody lowered its expected first-quarter production from Centurion, saying sales volume was expected to be approximately 250,000 tons because of greater-than-anticipated mine commissioning challenges.

Previous expectations were about 700,000 tons.

BTU closed at $35.68 on March 30, falling $3.82, or approximately 9.7%, following the disclosure.

The move was substantial from a technical perspective because it immediately repriced expectations around one of Peabody’s key metallurgical coal assets.

A nearly 10% single-session decline also materially changed BTU’s short-term trading structure. Rather than simply representing routine volatility in coal equities, the decline followed a company-specific change in production expectations that is now a central component of the plaintiffs’ allegations.

A second event cited by plaintiffs came on May 5, 2026.

Peabody disclosed that Centurion had not reached the previously anticipated March ramp-up schedule and reduced its full-year outlook.

The company reduced its expected full-year Centurion sales to about 2.5 million tons, down from an earlier expectation of about 3.5 million tons.

BTU had closed at $26.52 on May 4.

Shares subsequently fell $1.52, or about 5.7%, to $25.00 on May 5.

Taken together, the March and May declines form an important part of the plaintiffs’ theory that the market gradually learned information about Centurion’s operating performance.

BTU stock remains well below its 52-week high

Peabody shares finished Friday, August 14, at $25.48, gaining $1.39, or approximately 5.8%, during the session.

The stock traded between $24.48 and $25.52 Friday on volume of approximately 1.92 million shares.

BTU’s current 52-week trading range is approximately:

52-week low: $15.67

$15.67 52-week high: $41.14

$41.14 August 14 close: $25.48

$25.48 Market capitalization: approximately $3.1 billion

At $25.48, BTU remained roughly 38% below its 52-week high, underscoring the considerable gap between the current share price and the top of its annual trading range.

However, Friday’s 5.8% gain also shows that the shares continue to experience significant volatility.

The longer-term picture is mixed. Market data indicate BTU has gained substantially from its 52-week low but remains negative for 2026 year to date.

That leaves the shares trading in an important intermediate zone — well above their annual bottom but still far below the $35-$40 area where BTU traded around the period covered by some of the disclosures cited in the litigation.

Technical picture remains important for BTU investors

The March 30 selloff is particularly notable when examining BTU’s price history.

Shares closed at approximately $39.50 on March 27, immediately before the Centurion production announcement, and fell to $35.68 on March 30.

By May 5, BTU was down to $25.

That represents a decline of approximately 36.7% from the March 27 close to the May 5 close.

While a stock’s decline by itself does not establish securities fraud, the timing and magnitude of price reactions to corporate disclosures are frequently important issues in securities litigation. Plaintiffs generally must establish, among other elements, that alleged misstatements or omissions were material and that investors suffered losses connected to the revelation of the allegedly concealed information.

BTU’s recent recovery does not eliminate those earlier losses for investors who purchased shares at higher prices during the proposed class period.

Law firms involved in Peabody investor notices

Several securities litigation firms are currently publishing notices concerning Peabody Energy and the August 24 deadline.

Among the firms identified in connection with the pending litigation or investor outreach are:

Investors should understand that publication of a notice by a law firm does not mean the firm has filed a separate lawsuit or has been appointed by the court to represent the class.

What the August 24 deadline actually means

The August 24, 2026 deadline concerns investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff.

It is not necessarily a deadline for every potential class member to submit a claim or retain an attorney.

Under the federal securities class-action process, an investor seeking to serve as lead plaintiff generally asks the court for appointment. Courts typically consider factors including the applicant’s financial interest and whether the investor adequately represents the proposed class.

Once appointed, the lead plaintiff plays an oversight role in the litigation and works with court-approved lead counsel.

Investors who do not seek appointment as lead plaintiff may generally remain absent members of the proposed class at this stage, subject to later court proceedings and eligibility requirements.

What happens next in the Peabody case

After the August 24 deadline, the federal court can consider competing motions from investors seeking lead-plaintiff status.

Appointment of a lead plaintiff would be an important procedural milestone but would not determine whether Peabody or its executives are liable.

Securities cases can subsequently involve amended complaints, motions to dismiss, discovery, class-certification proceedings and potentially settlement discussions or trial.

For now, the central issues remain the allegations concerning Centurion, what Peabody disclosed to investors, when the market learned the information, and whether any statements or omissions violated federal securities law.

Peabody Energy lawsuit snapshot

Company: Peabody Energy Corporation

Ticker: NYSE: BTU

Case: McGeachy v. Peabody Energy Corporation et al.

Court: U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

Case number: 26-cv-01020

Class period: October 14, 2024-May 4, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: August 24, 2026

Primary issue alleged: Statements and disclosures involving the Centurion mine.

BTU August 14 close: $25.48

52-week range: $15.67-$41.14

Disclaimer: This article is for news and informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, investment, or financial advice. Allegations in securities litigation are allegations only unless proven in court. The filing of a lawsuit does not establish wrongdoing, and no court ruling cited here has determined that Peabody Energy or its executives violated federal securities laws.