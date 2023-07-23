HomeBusinessParlor Doughnuts Opens Soon in Wentzville
Business

Parlor Doughnuts Opens Soon in Wentzville

Parlor Doughnuts - Wentzville, MO

Parlor Doughnuts to open a franchise location in Wentzville, MO.

(STL.News) According to St. Louis Restaurant Review, Wentzville, MO, is to get a new doughnut shop called Parlor Doughnuts.  Their specialty item is layered doughnuts.

The entrepreneur is a husband and wife team; Justin and Niki Riat.  According to Justin, they purchased a territory with plans to open multiple locations in the St. Louis region, possibly up to seven in the St. Louis communities.

They offer layered doughnuts, breakfast sandwiches, specialty coffees, and various drinks with online ordering and a drive-thru for your convenience.

The company was founded in 2019, began selling franchises across the country in 2021, and now has an estimated 50 locations.

An opening date has not been announced, but we will revise this article as soon as we confirm additional details.

Location:

708 South Church Street
Wentzville, Missouri 63385

Billy’s on Broadway Opens in St. Louis
Billy's on Broadway, St. Louis, MO

Billy’s on Broadway Opens in St. Louis