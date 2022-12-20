Outperformance in financials could fizzle out by Feb-March: Mahantesh Sabarad

“Until March, FMCG companies will have the margin play favouring them and the volume recovery will happen soon. On a long-term basis, FMCG stocks have been starting to deliver better numbers. In the past three months, the FMCG Index relative to the broader market is marginally outperforming,” says independent market expert, Mahantesh Sabarad.

I guess it is a consensus call that even next year, financials will continue to outperform. Is that your view as well?

Yes the financials will continue to outperform the market although we are now closer to the peak in terms of the rate hike cycle. That should mean some of the banks’ performance could be taken off the table. There has been enough profit-booking or profit available for investors to take and the kind of rise we have seen in the whole year for the financial sector may not hold anymore into next year. There is a little bit of outperformance due but perhaps that could fizzle out in a month or two, by say February or March.

The capex theme is something which has worked very well in the latter half of this year, whether it is the railway stocks or the defence stocks of shipbuilding companies. They are seeing quite a bit of recovery as well. Do you think this is a sustainable move or is it just a pre budget rally and is expected not to be very sustainable?



It still seems to be a pre-budget rally, particularly on the railway stocks because this is something that keeps happening year after year after year. There is not much in terms of value created by railway stocks but I must mention that within the railway pack, there are now new age companies that have come to the market.

IRFC or the Indian Rail Finance Corporation is one of them; is another one. These are not classically railway stocks. IRFC is a finance stock and IRCTC is actually really speaking a tech kind of stock. I would reckon that the traditional manufacturing linked companies on the railway side, on the defence side and even the fertiliser side tend to rally pre-budget. That is what we are seeing but some of the new age stocks within these sectors are bound to do better.

What about the shipping sector?

I would reckon what is really happening or playing out is that we are in a full recovery mode when it comes to the economy. There would be a lot of freight traffic that is generated particularly on the high seas. We have seen our exports rise quite substantially this year both in dollar terms as well as in quantum terms. That obviously aides the businesses of the shipping industry. So that is the commercial part of the shipping industry. Plus, there is the defence portion of the shipping industry.

Now we have a plethora of choices, when it comes to shipping companies on the defence side, which did not use to exist in the past. Given the better choices that we have, most of these companies are profitable, have large order books to deliver and therefore a secure future. Their businesses are going through the pains of value discovery right now and perhaps we will see better movement in some of these shipping stocks.

What is your take on LIC? Is it time now to look at again at Rs 740?

LIC’s basic weakness when the IPO came in was that the new business growth was very weak. Given the behemoth that it is, LIC’s ability to grow fast had been constrained quite a bit and unless that new business growth happens, we will not see the stock really do well. When it comes to the value of insurance companies, there is one aspect which one really looks at. What is the value in force that they have? Being a large insurance company, the value in force is undoubtedly very high but what is it adding to that value in force every year in terms of new business achieved premium in the AP and its margins are crucial for the valuation growth of a company like LIC.

That is where I find there is a bit of a doubt, there is a bit of a weakness and from a purely value perspective, I am not convinced yet that LIC can get that new business kicking in for the overall valuations to grow just yet.

The common denominator seems to be the fact that rural recovery is underway. What is the best way to play it? Is it FMCG, staples or do the two-wheeler stocks make a good bet?

FMCG stocks have been known to deliver long term value over a period of time and when you have a situation where the recovery is almost complete post the pandemic, we should see the FMCG stocks starting to do well. One of the tailwinds that they have for themselves is that the cost pressure that they have been witnessing thus far on the commodity side is slowly waning and inflation has clearly peaked out as far as India is concerned.

I would stretch this argument and said probably the inflation is peaking out globally as well but time only will tell that. But with this tailwind coming in, most of the FMCG stocks should at least witness recovery in margins if not volume growth to begin with and the volume growth recovery would happen once we get better rural output, particularly on the agricultural side.

That can be seen only around March. Until then, FMCG companies will have the margin play favouring them and the volume recovery will happen soon. On a long-term basis, FMCG stocks have been starting to deliver better numbers. In the past three months, the FMCG Index relative to the broader market is marginally outperforming. It is not what we have seen earlier when it was generally underperforming.

We have been talking about how the real estate sector might see a bit of an uptick and how the organised players might eat the pie of the unorganised players. But that is not reflecting in the stock prices?

One reason that is attributable to the slow performance of the real estate stocks has got to do with the interest rates that we have in our economy. The RBI has been raising interest rates every meeting and these hikes do not augur really well for real estate demand because most of the real estate consumers end up purchasing their houses, their homes on the basis of or backed by housing loans. The housing loan EMIs are just rising higher.

So this affordability issue is cropping up. Moreover, the industry has ended up with a huge amount of inventory that used to be the case in the pre-pandemic world. But the whole pandemic period did not really help them in terms of liquidating this inventory much and then we had interest rates going up., making affordability an issue

Therefore the real estate stock outlook became very clouded and I do not see this cloud dissipating soon because unless the interest rate rises, our stock or at least we will see some kind of reversal in terms of how the interest rates happen we may not see any affordability index going better.

What is your take regarding some of these old platform companies? I am talking about the likes of , and a few others as well. They have not done much this year. Does it really make sense to even look at these companies and to add to that? What is your view on the new age tech companies like , etc.?

Firstly, the old tech companies or old platform companies that you have named, the subscription growth for them has levelled off and is coming down. Therefore you will find that there is limited interest from investors for that.

Subscriptions levelling off would mean that their underlying business growth momentum has slowed down. As far as new age tech companies are concerned, the phenomenon is slightly different. We have had pressure on their investors. Basically the VC kind of funds, which had invested in many of these during the start-up phases or subsequent phases of fundraise are finding it difficult to hold down their investment, given the pressures they themselves are facing in terms of redemptions that they have.

That is clearly getting seen in the new age tech companies. There has been a spate of funds selling out and cashing out their investments leading to a sharp fall in the market valuations. Not only that, these businesses have not convincingly grown in terms of their growth path ahead, making investors a bit sceptical about the prospects. So, it is in a bit of a flux.

I would say most of these tech companies now have to come back to the drawing board and demonstrate that they have the ability to grow by onboarding more and more customers and unless the investors get convinced that the overall size of market that they are able to address is better, the valuations will continue to slide down.

