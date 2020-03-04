Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA Campground Set to Open May 15

COINJOCK, N.C. (STL.News) – Blue Water Development, a real estate developer specializing in commercial and hospitality properties on the East Coast, is pleased to announce that Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA will open for its inaugural season on May 15, 2020. Formerly Hampton Lodge Campground, this is the company’s fifth KOA and first property in North Carolina.

“We’re very excited to bring both the Blue Water and KOA brands to Currituck County,” said Todd Burbage, Blue Water CEO. “We knew the property was a gem as soon as we saw it, and after two years of extensive renovations and upgrades, we’re finally ready for guests to experience its natural beauty and our signature hospitality.”

Located roughly 50 miles south of the Virginia-North Carolina border on a 480-acre peninsula of secluded woods and waterfront along the Currituck Sound, this family- and pet-friendly coastal retreat offers guests six accommodation types and an endless number of activities to enjoy – both on-property and off.

Ready to satisfy a variety of campers, from glampers to traditionalists, Outer Banks West KOA’s diverse accommodation options include:

21 Deluxe Waterfront Cabins, or “tiny houses,” complete with two bedrooms, dining and living room, full kitchen and bath, air conditioning and cable TV, and a furnished screen porch.

10 Heartland Prowler Lynx 25 LX Travel Trailer RV Rentals, which accommodate up to six people (plus pets!) and feature hotel-level amenities inside – plus a deck, patio furniture, picnic table, fire ring, and charcoal grill right outside the door.

41 Deluxe RV Sites complete with a patio, outdoor furniture, chiminea, and grill.

75 Seasonal RV Sites that offer freedom from the stress of back-and-forth hauling and fluctuating rates and availability.

87 Standard Back-In and Pull-Through RV Sites, 43 of which are right on the water.

5 Rustic Tent Sites.

However guests choose to stay, they will have access to amenities including a camp store with everything from firewood to groceries; brand new bath houses and laundry facilities; an activity center and event space, playground, jump pad, volleyball court, walking trails, and community fire pit; golf cart rentals; and a dog park. They will also enjoy easy access to plentiful boating, birding, fishing, crabbing, and swimming opportunities thanks to the property’s two boat launches, kayak and paddle board rentals, five piers, and a Witbit water feature – plus plenty of seasonal activities and themed weekends.

For those seeking some off-property fun, Outer Banks West is located in close proximity to a host of local attractions. H2OBX Waterpark, North River Game Land, and North Carolina’s oldest microbrewery are just a half-hour drive away. In addition, the KOA’s complimentary boat shuttle offers guests a scenic ride across the Currituck Sound to Corolla, where they can swim and relax on Currituck Beach, spot wild horses from the top of Currituck Beach Lighthouse, go parasailing or jet skiing, and choose from plenty of great dining options.

“Blue Water is all about experiencing the outdoors and spending quality time with your family,” said Burbage. “The Outer Banks has been one of the most popular places for people to do this for generations, and we’re elated to help continue this tradition.”

Ahead of its official opening, Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA is currently taking reservations for its inaugural season (May 15 – November 30). The property is also already looking forward to hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening in early June.

Outer Banks West/Currituck Sound KOA is located at 1631 Waterlily Road, Coinjock, North Carolina, 27923.

For additional information, visit http://www.koa.com/campgrounds/outer-banks-west/. For reservations, call 1-800-562-3136 or use the website’s streamlined online reservation system.