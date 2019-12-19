Orlando Man Sheldrick D. Singleton Sentenced To More Than 13 Years In Federal Prison For Armed Carjacking Of Pizza Delivery Driver

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge G. Kendall Sharp has sentenced Sheldrick D. Singleton Jr. (20, Orlando) to 13 years and 4 months in federal prison for committing an armed carjacking, and for possessing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. Singleton had pleaded guilty on August 26, 2019.

According to court records, on March 21, 2019, Singleton and two other suspects held a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint as the driver attempted to deliver a pizza in the Pine Hills area of Orlando. While holding the victim at gunpoint, Singleton and the other two suspects demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle and drove away, leaving the victim behind. Approximately 20 minutes later, deputies located the vehicle in Winter Garden and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspects refused to stop and fled, at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. One of the pursuing deputies performed a tactical maneuver that successfully immobilized the vehicle. Singleton and the other two suspects were then removed from the vehicle and arrested.

One of the suspects, Anthony Sean Williams Jr., was indicted by a federal grand jury for the same offenses as Singleton and is currently pending trial. The third suspect is a minor and the matter is being handled in state court.

An indictment is merely a formal charge that a defendant has committed one or more violations of federal criminal law, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless, and until, proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the Winter Garden Police Department. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Chauncey A. Bratt.

