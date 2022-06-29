Oregon Governor Kate Brown Appoints Shandie L. Johnson

Governor Kate Brown Appoints Shandie L. Johnson to Sherman County Justice Court

Salem — Governor Kate Brown announced that she will appoint Shandie L. Johnson to the position of Sherman County Justice of the Peace. Johnson will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice of the Peace Ron McDermid, who is retiring at the end of July. The appointment is effective August 1, 2022.

“Shandie Johnson’s work in community corrections and our child welfare system makes her well qualified to take on the position of Justice of the Peace,” said Governor Brown. “This experience, in addition to her balanced perspective, will serve Sherman County’s justice system well.”

Johnson, who lives in Grass Valley, is a parole and probation officer for Wasco County, where she works with individuals on correctional supervision in the community. She joined Wasco County Community Corrections in this capacity in 2016 and, for 15 months before that, was a community service work coordinator for Tri-County Community Corrections and a prevention coordinator for Sherman County. From 2004 to 2015, Johnson was a caseworker for the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare program. Johnson grew up in Oregon and earned her bachelor’s degree in multidisciplinary studies from Eastern Oregon University. Recently, in 2020, Johnson won the Parole/Probation Officer of the Year Award for Wasco County Community Corrections.