Oregon Governor Celebrating 100 Days Until Oregon22

Governor Kate Brown Statement on Celebrating 100 Days Until the World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement on this week’s celebration marking 100 days until the start of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22:

“In 100 days, Oregon will welcome the world as we host the World Athletics Championships for the first time ever in the United States. We are excited, and we are ready.

“This extraordinary event will bring thousands upon thousands of global visitors to our state, giving Oregon an incredible opportunity to showcase our amazing small businesses and hospitality industry, world famous food scene, and beautiful outdoors.

“I look forward to welcoming Team USA and the many athletes, coaches, and fans who will flock to our state for Oregon22. Here in Oregon, we have a rich history in track and field — the sport is ingrained in our culture and hearts, making it even more special that we get to host the championships for the first time on U.S. soil this summer.

“I encourage all Oregonians to join me in celebrating this official countdown to Oregon22, and join us as we get ready to welcome the world and celebrate the talent and diversity of this remarkable sport.”

Additional Information

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships will be held at the reimagined Hayward Field at the University of Oregon, and will be delivered in partnership with Oregon22 LLC and USA Track & Field. It is the first time the competition will take place in the United States, with 2,000 world-renowned athletes from over 200 nations expected to compete July 15-24, 2022. An estimated 200,000 spectators from across the globe are expected to visit Oregon for this prestigious event. Oregon22 is committed to delivering an unmissable experience that will showcase the State of Oregon and the sport of track and field globally.

Tickets for Oregon22 can be purchased here. Some sessions have already sold out, with tickets selling fast for other sessions. The complete schedule of events can be found here.