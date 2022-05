Oregon Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor of Gerry Frank

Governor Kate Brown Orders Flags Lowered to Half-Staff in Honor and Remembrance of Gerry Frank

Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from now until sunset tonight in honor and remembrance of Gerry Frank, who died March 13, 2022.

“It is hard to overstate Gerry Frank’s contributions, through decades of service, to our community in Salem and to the state of Oregon,” said Governor Brown. “As the Chief of Staff to Senator Mark Hatfield for over 20 years, he was sometimes called Oregon’s Third Senator. He also advised countless governors throughout the years, myself included. I am lucky to have called Gerry a trusted counselor and friend.

“No matter how far Gerry traveled, Salem was always home. He could have lived and worked anywhere––he visited over 150 countries, meeting world leaders and dignitaries around the globe––but after his service in Washington, DC, he returned to Salem. His vision was for Salem to be among the finest capital cities in the world. He was a fixture in our community in so many ways––for 60 consecutive years, he sat on the stage at the Oregon State Fair to judge the chocolate cake contest, always filling the room with laughter. Gerry packed a lot of life into his time here with us.

“Dan and I send our hearts to Gerry’s family and his many, many friends today. It was a pleasure to honor Gerry last summer, with the dedication of the Gerry Frank Rotary Amphitheater at Riverfront Park. I am glad that, for decades to come, Oregonians and others will be able to visit the amphitheater and learn about a person who contributed so much to this great state we call home.”

The date of the flag order, May 19, coincides with Gerry Frank’s memorial service, which took place today. A livestream of the service is available here.