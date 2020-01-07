Oregon Contractor, Energy Conservation Insulation Company to Pay $159,027 for Overtime Violations Found by US Department of Labor

BEND, OR (STL.News) After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Energy Conservation Insulation Company – an insulation contractor based in Bend, Oregon – will pay $159,027 to 31 employees for violating the overtime requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

WHD investigators found Energy Conservation Insulation Company paid employees piece rates, based upon their production, without regard to the number of hours they worked. This practice violated FLSA overtime requirements when employees worked more than 40 hours in a workweek and the employer failed to pay them time-and-one-half their regular rates of pay for the overtime hours. The employer also violated FLSA record-keeping requirements by failing to record and maintain accurate payroll and time records for employees.