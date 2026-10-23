Operation Central Valley Blues Leads to 146 Arrests

California law enforcement operation targets online drug and firearms trafficking, seizes $7.4 million in narcotics and removes hundreds of social media accounts.

SACRAMENTO, CA – October 23, 2026 (STL.News) Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies announced the results of Operation Central Valley Blues, a coordinated California crackdown that led to 146 arrests, the seizure of about $7.4 million in illegal drugs, and the recovery of 43 firearms.

The operation involved 38 law enforcement agencies across 14 California counties, with support from Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Investigators focused on individuals suspected of using social media and other digital platforms to advertise and distribute illegal narcotics and firearms.

The Drug Enforcement Administration announced the results Thursday, October 22, describing an enforcement initiative designed to disrupt the final stage of drug distribution, where narcotics move from suppliers to individual buyers.

Authorities reported confiscating more than 3,286 pounds of narcotics, including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, cannabis, and other substances. Investigators also seized 18,542 pills, including 16,136 fentanyl pills, and $338,222 in currency.

The operation represents a coordinated effort to address drug trafficking that increasingly extends beyond traditional street-level transactions into online communications and social media.

Federal and Local Agencies Coordinate Enforcement

Operation Central Valley Blues brought together the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California, the DEA, the FBI, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the Sacramento Police Department, and the Central Valley California High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program.

The initiative expanded an earlier local enforcement model known as Folsom Blues, which focused on identifying suspected drug and weapons dealers operating through digital platforms.

By expanding the approach across multiple counties, participating agencies sought to share investigative intelligence, coordinate enforcement activity, and pursue suspected trafficking operations extending across jurisdictional boundaries.

Investigators used undercover operations, intelligence analysis, search warrants, targeted patrols, and probation and parole compliance checks.

Federal and local prosecutors also coordinated with investigators and Meta personnel to obtain evidence through lawful processes.

Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho praised the cooperation among participating agencies and the technology company.

“Our office is proud to have been a key partner in Operation Central Valley Blues (OCVB), which builds upon the success of the local Folsom Blues drug operations in identifying and arresting online drug and weapons dealers,” Ho said in the official announcement.

The investigation reflects an enforcement strategy that treats online drug advertising and physical drug distribution as interconnected activities rather than separate problems.

Authorities Seize Millions in Narcotics

The DEA released a detailed breakdown of the substances recovered during the operation.

According to the agency, investigators seized:

Cannabis: 3,184 pounds, 15.4 ounces.

Methamphetamine: 91 pounds, 13.1 ounces.

Cocaine: 7 pounds, 12.3 ounces.

Psilocybin: 1 pound, 3.2 ounces.

Fentanyl: 7.5 ounces and 16,136 pills.

Heroin: 1 ounce.

GHB: 6.5 ounces.

The agency reported a combined total of 3,286 pounds, 15.2 ounces of narcotics, and 18,542 pills.

Authorities estimated the street value of the confiscated drugs at $7.4 million.

Cannabis accounted for the overwhelming majority of the seized weight, while methamphetamine represented the next-largest quantity.

The fentanyl seizures were particularly significant because the synthetic opioid can be lethal in extremely small quantities. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl has contributed substantially to overdose deaths across the United States.

However, the DEA’s announcement did not provide laboratory results for every confiscated substance or explain how it calculated the estimated street value.

The figures reflect law enforcement-reported seizures rather than independently established retail market values.

Meta Removes More Than 800 Accounts

One of the operation’s distinguishing features was direct cooperation between investigators and Meta Platforms.

The technology company reported removing more than 800 accounts for policy violations.

Meta also provided information that assisted law enforcement investigations and enforcement actions.

Chris Sonderby, Meta’s vice president, said the company was working with authorities to prevent illegal drug activity from harming communities.

“We’re proud to work alongside law enforcement to prevent harm and keep our communities safe from illicit drugs,” Sonderby said in the DEA announcement.

The company’s participation highlights the growing importance of digital evidence in narcotics and firearms investigations.

Social media platforms can let suspected dealers communicate with potential customers, advertise products, and arrange transactions without relying solely on traditional street-level distribution.

Investigators may use online communications, account information, and other lawfully obtained evidence to establish connections between suspected sellers, buyers, and physical distribution networks.

The DEA did not identify the specific Meta platforms associated with each investigation or explain how many removed accounts were connected to individuals arrested during the operation.

It also did not disclose whether all 800-plus accounts belonged to separate individuals.

Consequently, the number of accounts removed should not be interpreted as the number of suspected dealers or criminal defendants.

Colusa County Conducts Intensive Enforcement

One documented enforcement component took place in Colusa County, where local authorities ran around-the-clock counter-narcotics operations in early October.

According to an October 20 announcement from Colusa County, the county task force worked with the California Highway Patrol’s Northern Division K9 personnel, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Colusa police, county probation officers and the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office.

The enforcement period began October 5 at 7 a.m. and continued until midnight on October 8.

During that period, investigators executed five residential search warrants within 36 hours.

Those searches resulted in the recovery of a stolen firearm, evidence associated with drug trafficking, and arrests of individuals wanted on felony warrants.

Officers also conducted extensive traffic enforcement.

According to the county, participating personnel averaged more than 40 traffic stops during each 12-hour shift.

Those stops resulted in additional arrests, including arrests involving known criminal street gang members, along with the recovery of an illegal firearm, narcotics, and a stolen vehicle.

The enforcement effort focused partly on Interstate 5, Highway 20 and other transportation corridors used to move people and goods through Northern California.

Authorities described the county’s activities as one component of the broader regional operation.

The Colusa County report did not specify how many of the overall 146 arrests occurred within the county.

Investigators Target the Final Stage of Drug Distribution

Federal officials described Operation Central Valley Blues as an effort to interrupt the retail end of drug and firearms trafficking.

This final distribution stage is sometimes called the “last mile,” referring to the point where illegal products reach individual customers.

Large trafficking investigations often focus on suppliers, transportation networks, and wholesale distributors. The Central Valley Blues initiative also emphasized suspected sellers communicating directly with customers through digital platforms.

The distinction matters because distribution networks can keep operating even when agencies intercept individual suppliers or shipments.

Local dealers may obtain narcotics from different sources, use multiple communication channels, and conduct transactions across neighboring jurisdictions.

A coordinated investigation can help agencies compare evidence, identify suspected relationships and determine whether separate cases involve connected trafficking activity.

Bob P. Beris, special agent in charge of the DEA’s San Francisco Field Division, said the operation demonstrated how agencies could combine intelligence, investigative capabilities and resources.

Federal officials also emphasized cooperation between prosecutors and investigators in pursuing cases involving both narcotics and firearms.

U.S. Attorney Eric Grant of the Eastern District of California said federal prosecutors were working with local and state partners to pursue criminal accountability.

The official announcement did not provide a comprehensive list of the 146 people arrested, the charges filed against each individual, or the courts handling their cases.

The arrest total therefore should not be confused with the number of convictions or with the number of defendants formally charged with drug trafficking.

Firearms Recovery Adds Public Safety Concerns

Beyond the narcotics seizures, investigators recovered 43 firearms during the operation.

The presence of firearms in suspected trafficking investigations raises concerns about violence associated with illegal drug distribution, including disputes over money, territory, and stolen property.

However, authorities did not disclose how many recovered weapons were stolen, illegally possessed, or directly connected to drug sales.

The Colusa County operation separately documented the recovery of a stolen firearm during residential searches and another illegal firearm during traffic enforcement.

Those findings show the overlap between narcotics investigations and firearms enforcement.

Sacramento Interim Police Chief Zachary Bales said suspected dealers using social media could affect communities beyond the jurisdiction where they operated.

His remarks emphasized the need for cooperation among police departments, prosecutors, and federal agencies when investigating suspected trafficking networks operating across geographic boundaries.

What Happens After the Arrests?

The announcement of 146 arrests marks an enforcement milestone, but it does not conclude the criminal justice process.

Individuals arrested during the operation may face different charges depending on the evidence collected, the circumstances of their arrests, and whether prosecutors pursue federal or state cases.

Potential allegations in drug trafficking investigations can include possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, unlawful firearms possession, and other offenses.

The DEA announcement did not establish that every person arrested faces those charges.

Prosecutors must independently evaluate the available evidence before pursuing criminal cases, and courts must determine guilt through the applicable legal process.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The operation’s ultimate effect will depend partly on subsequent prosecutions, the strength of the evidence, and whether investigators identify additional participants or connected criminal activity.

Authorities have not released a comprehensive public accounting of the prosecution outcomes of the operation.

A Broader Approach to Online Drug Trafficking

Operation Central Valley Blues illustrates how law enforcement agencies are adapting traditional narcotics investigations to an environment where suspected dealers can use digital communications to reach customers.

Rather than focusing exclusively on physical locations, investigators increasingly must examine the relationship between online activity and transactions occurring in neighborhoods, vehicles, and other locations.

Meta’s participation added a private-sector component to an otherwise government-led enforcement initiative.

That cooperation also underscores the importance of legal procedures governing access to electronic evidence and the distinction between a platform’s enforcement of its own policies and the government’s burden of proving criminal wrongdoing.

Removing accounts may interrupt suspected illegal activity on a particular platform, but it does not necessarily establish that the individuals associated with those accounts committed crimes.

Similarly, large seizure totals show the volume of materials recovered during an operation but do not, by themselves, establish how much future trafficking the operation has prevented.

Those questions require additional evidence and longer-term evaluation.

California Officials Emphasize Continued Cooperation

The participating agencies described the operation as coordinated enforcement involving federal prosecutors, local police, specialized narcotics investigators, and technology companies.

The Central Valley California High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program helped support communication and coordination among participating organizations.

That structure enabled investigators across counties to contribute to a broader regional enforcement effort.

For communities affected by illegal narcotics distribution, the immediate results include the reported removal of drugs and firearms from circulation and the arrests of individuals suspected of criminal activity.

The longer-term consequences remain to be determined.

Further information about criminal charges, court proceedings, additional seizures and possible related investigations may emerge as prosecutors and law enforcement agencies release more records.

For now, the confirmed results are substantial: 146 arrests, more than 3,286 pounds of narcotics, 18,542 pills, 43 firearms, $338,222 in seized currency and more than 800 social media accounts removed.

Operation Central Valley Blues demonstrates the scale of a regional enforcement effort that combined traditional policing, federal investigative resources, and cooperation from a major technology company.

Sources: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, “Operation Central Valley Blues Targets Drug Dealers Using Digital Platforms,” October 22, 2026; Colusa County, California, “Colusa County Task Force Participates in Operation Central Valley Blues,” October 20, 2026.

Legal notice: Arrests and criminal allegations are not findings of guilt. Individuals accused of criminal offenses are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.