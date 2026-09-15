Deadly New Opioid Cychlorphine Spreads Across U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — September 15, 2026 (STL.News) The death of a 16-year-old San Francisco teenager has brought new attention to cychlorphine, an emerging synthetic opioid more potent than fentanyl that has rapidly appeared in fatal overdoses, counterfeit pharmaceutical pills and illicit drug supplies across the United States and internationally.

Four people were arrested in San Francisco following a months-long investigation that began after the teenager’s fatal April overdose, San Francisco police announced Monday.

But a deeper review by STL.News of federal, international and forensic toxicology reports shows that the threat extends far beyond California.

Cychlorphine — also known as N-propionitrile chlorphine — has been identified in multiple states, implicated in fatal overdoses, found in counterfeit medications and specifically included in a May national public-safety advisory from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reported in May that cychlorphine had already been reported by 10 countries, with 182 seizure reports and 78 fatal-overdose reports submitted to its Early Warning Advisory system.

Federal prosecutors in Oklahoma announced Sept. 4 that two men pleaded guilty in a case involving cychlorphine pills that ultimately caused another person’s death.

And this month, the World Health Organization identified cychlorphine as one of three synthetic opioids scheduled for critical review by its Expert Committee on Drug Dependence in October.

The emerging evidence suggests the United States may be confronting another evolution in the synthetic-opioid crisis.

San Francisco Teen’s Death Leads to Four Arrests

The latest case began April 7 with the fatal overdose of a 16-year-old San Francisco resident.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the teenager died from a combination of drugs that included cychlorphine.

Police launched an investigation that eventually included controlled narcotics purchases and search warrants.

On Sept. 8 and 9, officers searched three San Francisco residences and arrested four people.

Police identified those arrested as Nicholas Wallace, 46; Sharonee Hyson, 44; Leander Pitts, 46; and Starr Lamare, 39.

They were booked on various narcotics and firearms allegations.

The allegations against the defendants have not been proven in court, and the arrests should not be interpreted as establishing that any particular defendant supplied the drug that killed the teenager.

The investigation remains active.

Police said investigators seized more than 20,000 counterfeit pills, including suspected counterfeit Xanax, oxycodone and hydrocodone, along with fentanyl, MDMA, black-tar heroin, cocaine, firearms and cash.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is testing pills recovered during the investigation to determine whether they contain cychlorphine.

That distinction is important.

The medical examiner established that cychlorphine was among the drugs involved in the teenager’s death. Authorities have not yet publicly established that the pills seized during September’s searches contained cychlorphine or that any particular defendant supplied the fatal dose.

What Is Cychlorphine?

Cychlorphine is not fentanyl.

It is also not a nitazene, another class of extraordinarily potent synthetic opioids that has raised alarms in the United States and overseas.

Cychlorphine belongs to a different family of synthetic opioids known as orphine analogs, sometimes described as brorphine-like opioids or benzimidazolone opioids.

The United Nations identifies cychlorphine as a piperidine benzimidazolone opioid.

The drug acts on opioid receptors, including the mu-opioid receptor responsible for many of the pain-relieving, euphoric, and potentially fatal respiratory-depressant effects associated with opioids.

Recent laboratory research cited by the United Nations indicates that cychlorphine has potency exceeding fentanyl.

The Center for Forensic Science Research and Education, or CFSRE, reported in January that in-vitro pharmacological data indicated cychlorphine could be approximately 10 times more potent than fentanyl.

That estimate should be treated carefully.

Cychlorphine is a relatively new illicit substance, and researchers do not have the extensive human pharmacological data available for established pharmaceutical opioids.

Nevertheless, laboratory findings have been serious enough to attract the attention of the DEA, United Nations, and World Health Organization.

Animal research cited by the United Nations has shown profound respiratory and cardiovascular depression at lower doses than fentanyl.

For humans, respiratory depression is the central danger.

A person exposed to a sufficiently powerful opioid can become unconscious as breathing slows or stops, potentially causing brain injury or death without rapid intervention.

A Drug User May Not Know They Are Taking

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of cychlorphine is that people do not necessarily seek it out by name.

It is appearing inside the broader illicit drug supply.

The DEA warned May 12 that cychlorphine and other emerging synthetic substances are being found in an increasingly unpredictable drug market.

Cychlorphine has been detected alongside fentanyl and in combinations involving other drugs.

UN drug-monitoring authorities report that it has been found with fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, heroin, cocaine and medetomidine.

Even more concerning, cychlorphine has appeared in falsified pharmaceutical tablets sold as familiar medications.

UN authorities have reported it in counterfeit products purporting to be Xanax, Percocet, Dilaudid and OxyContin.

That creates an obvious danger.

A person purchasing what appears to be an illicitly obtained prescription painkiller or anti-anxiety medication may have no idea that the pill contains an extremely potent synthetic opioid.

The DEA’s advice is straightforward: pills not prescribed to an individual and dispensed by a licensed pharmacy should not be assumed to contain what they appear to be.

Counterfeit tablets can closely resemble legitimate medications.

Fentanyl Test Strips May Not Detect It

Cychlorphine also creates a major challenge for existing harm-reduction and surveillance systems.

Fentanyl test strips are designed to identify fentanyl.

Cychlorphine is chemically different.

The United Nations reported in February that orphine analogs are not detected by fentanyl or nitazene test strips.

Routine opioid urine screening may also fail to identify cychlorphine.

Specialized toxicology testing can therefore be required to determine that the substance is present.

That raises an important question about the true extent of the problem.

If laboratories aren’t testing for cychlorphine, some overdoses involving the drug could potentially be classified only according to the other substances found in the victim.

As analytical standards and laboratory testing improve, additional cases may be identified.

Fatal Cases Increased Rapidly

CFSRE issued a public alert Jan. 30 after observing a significant increase in cychlorphine detections associated with fatal overdoses.

The organization reported identifying cychlorphine in 25 blood specimens from fatal overdoses tested by its laboratory, with the overwhelming majority submitted during late 2025 and early 2026.

NMS Labs had tentatively identified the substance in more than 100 toxicology cases originating from eight U.S. states and three Canadian provinces.

Cychlorphine was the only opioid identified in 11 of the 25 CFSRE fatal cases.

In other cases, it appeared with fentanyl, oxycodone, methamphetamine, cocaine, and emerging psychoactive substances.

Those findings demonstrate that cychlorphine isn’t merely appearing as a trace contaminant alongside fentanyl.

In some deaths, it was the only opioid detected.

Deaths Have Appeared Far From California

The geographic evidence also makes clear that San Francisco is not confronting an isolated problem.

Cook County, Illinois, reported seven deaths linked to cychlorphine during 2026, according to information highlighted by CFSRE in July.

That is particularly relevant to the Midwest and readers in Missouri because it shows the substance has already reached a major metropolitan area in a neighboring state.

Other significant clusters have been reported elsewhere in the United States.

The national pattern prompted the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy to issue a drug-threat notice earlier this year warning that cychlorphine had the potential to spread across the country.

The United Nations subsequently described cychlorphine as the most commonly reported member of the emerging orphine class.

This is no longer a theoretical laboratory concern.

People have died.

Oklahoma Case Provides Direct Evidence of Distribution

A recent federal prosecution provides an unusually clear example of cychlorphine moving through an illicit distribution chain.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma announced Sept. 4 that Collin Shane Kirby, 21, of Oklahoma City, and Shane Michael Burgess, 24, of Mustang, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled-substance analog.

According to federal prosecutors and public court records, Kirby sold pills containing N-propionitrile chlorphine — cychlorphine — to Burgess on Dec. 12, 2025.

Burgess then resold the pills to another person.

That person died after using the cychlorphine.

Both men admitted their roles in distributing the substance that ultimately resulted in the death, according to prosecutors.

Kirby also admitted distributing cychlorphine to a minor on Feb. 7, 2026.

Both defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison and fines of up to $1 million when sentenced.

Unlike cases where cychlorphine is discovered only during postmortem toxicology, the Oklahoma prosecution provides documented evidence of pills containing the substance moving through an illicit distribution network.

Where Did Cychlorphine Come From?

The answer requires an important distinction.

Cychlorphine is new to today’s illicit drug market, but the underlying chemistry is not entirely new.

Orphine compounds have roots in pharmaceutical drug-development research dating to the 1960s and 1970s.

The family includes substances such as bezitramide and spirochlorphine.

Decades later, illicit drug manufacturers began revisiting and modifying this chemistry.

Brorphine, another potent member of the same chemical family, emerged in European drug markets around 2019 and in the United States around 2020.

It subsequently became internationally controlled.

Cychlorphine emerged later.

CFSRE first detected N-propionitrile chlorphine in mid-2024.

Since then, its presence has increased dramatically.

Did China’s Drug Crackdown Change the Market?

One of the most significant aspects of the cychlorphine story involves what happened after China tightened controls over another class of synthetic opioids.

Nitazenes had become an increasingly serious international concern.

In July 2025, the Chinese government placed nitazene analogs under broad generic control.

Researchers subsequently observed a notable change.

CFSRE reported that overall nitazene positivity declined while detections of orphine analogs increased, led substantially by cychlorphine.

The United Nations has independently highlighted the same sequence.

Following China’s generic controls on nitazenes, detections of orphine analogs increased, indicating another shift in the synthetic-opioid landscape.

That does not prove China’s regulatory decision caused the emergence of cychlorphine.

But it illustrates a fundamental problem confronting governments trying to control synthetic drugs.

Illicit chemists can modify molecules.

When regulators ban one substance or chemical family, another can emerge.

The result resembles a chemical arms race between regulators and clandestine drug manufacturers.

Is Cychlorphine Coming From China?

Evidence links the broader orphine market to clandestine synthesis in China, but authorities have not publicly established that every batch of cychlorphine reaching the United States originates there.

CFSRE researchers say brorphine, the earlier member of the orphine family, likely originated from clandestine synthesis in China.

China’s decision to control nitazenes is also followed closely by researchers because changes in Chinese regulation can affect international synthetic-drug availability.

But STL.News has not identified public evidence establishing the manufacturing origin of the cychlorphine that killed the San Francisco teenager.

Nor should the international precursor supply chain be confused with proof about the origin of a particular counterfeit pill.

Until investigators establish such a connection, claims that the San Francisco drug specifically “came from China” would go beyond the available evidence.

An International Threat Is Developing

Cychlorphine has already moved beyond the United States.

As of May, the United Nations Early Warning Advisory had received reports involving the substance from 10 countries.

The UN reported 182 drug-seizure reports and 78 fatal-overdose reports involving cychlorphine.

The organization said the substance had become the most frequently reported orphine analog and noted particularly significant increases in North America.

Researchers have also identified orphine analogs being offered through Australian and international cryptomarkets.

That suggests at least part of the emerging market operates through international and online distribution channels rather than exclusively through traditional street-level trafficking networks.

WHO Is Now Reviewing Cychlorphine

The international response is continuing.

On Sept. 3, the United Nations announced that cychlorphine is among five new psychoactive substances selected for critical review at the World Health Organization’s 49th Expert Committee on Drug Dependence meeting scheduled for Oct. 19-22.

Cychlorphine and spirochlorphine are the two orphine analogs on the agenda.

The review process examines dependence potential, public-health harm, and other scientific evidence and can ultimately lead to recommendations concerning international drug controls.

That development demonstrates how quickly cychlorphine has moved from an obscure laboratory finding to an international regulatory concern.

U.S. forensic testing first identified it around 2024.

Two years later, the DEA is warning the American public about it, the United Nations is tracking fatal overdoses internationally, and WHO experts are preparing to consider it for potential international control.

Naloxone Can Still Save Lives

Despite the unusual chemistry, cychlorphine remains an opioid.

That means naloxone — commonly sold under the brand name Narcan — can potentially reverse an overdose.

However, the DEA warns that emerging synthetic opioids, including cychlorphine and nitazenes, may require multiple doses of naloxone.

Anyone who suspects an opioid overdose should immediately call 911 and administer naloxone when available.

Additional doses may be necessary if the person does not respond.

The presence of multiple substances can further complicate treatment.

Some increasingly common illicit-drug additives, including xylazine and medetomidine, are not opioids and therefore aren’t directly reversed by naloxone.

That is another reason emergency medical treatment remains critical even when naloxone successfully restores breathing.

The Drug Crisis Keeps Changing

Cychlorphine represents something larger than one new street drug.

It illustrates the continuing evolution of the synthetic-drug supply.

Fentanyl transformed the American opioid crisis because extraordinarily powerful doses could be manufactured synthetically without growing opium poppies.

Nitazenes subsequently emerged as another group of extremely potent opioids.

Now, orphine analogs are gaining attention.

The pattern creates a difficult challenge for law enforcement, toxicologists, hospitals, and public-health agencies.

Authorities can schedule individual substances.

Governments can control entire chemical families.

Law enforcement can seize pills and dismantle distribution networks.

But illicit manufacturers continue altering molecular structures and introducing new compounds.

Testing systems then have to catch up.

Medical examiners have to know what to look for.

Hospitals need updated toxicology capabilities.

Law enforcement laboratories need reference standards.

And consumers may encounter the newest substance before most Americans have ever heard its name.

The Counterfeit Pill May Be the Greatest Warning

For the public, the most important lesson from cychlorphine may have little to do with remembering another complicated drug name.

The danger is the counterfeit pill.

A pill stamped and colored to resemble Xanax, oxycodone, or another pharmaceutical product cannot be assumed to contain that medication if it came from the illicit market.

It could contain fentanyl.

It could contain a nitazene.

It could contain cychlorphine.

It could contain several substances simultaneously.

And a fentanyl test strip cannot reliably answer all of those questions.

The San Francisco teenager’s death demonstrates the stakes.

The Oklahoma prosecution demonstrates that pills containing cychlorphine are already being distributed in American communities.

Fatal toxicology cases demonstrate that the substance has reached multiple states.

The DEA has issued a national warning.

The United Nations is tracking it internationally.

WHO is preparing to formally review it.

Cychlorphine therefore should no longer be viewed as an obscure emerging chemical.

It has become another potentially deadly component of America’s rapidly changing illicit drug supply — and evidence accumulated during 2026 suggests authorities may be seeing only the beginning of its spread.

Presumption of innocence: Individuals arrested or charged with crimes are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The San Francisco investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not publicly established that any particular defendant supplied the cychlorphine involved in the teenager’s death.

Public-safety note: Anyone who suspects an opioid overdose should call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if available. Multiple doses may be necessary with some highly potent synthetic opioids.

Sources: U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; San Francisco Police Department; U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma; United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime; Center for Forensic Science Research and Education; World Health Organization/UNODC Early Warning Advisory.

Disclaimer: This report is provided for news and public-safety purposes. It is not medical advice.