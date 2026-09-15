Public Drug Threat Notice: Cychlorphine

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 15, 2026 (STL.News) Drug Threat Notice – A powerful emerging synthetic opioid known as Cychlorphine has become a growing public-safety threat in the United States, prompting warnings from federal authorities, international drug-monitoring agencies, and forensic toxicologists.

Cychlorphine, formally known as N-propionitrile chlorphine, is a synthetic opioid belonging to a group of substances known as orphine analogs, or brorphine-like opioids.

It is chemically distinct from both fentanyl and nitazenes, but laboratory research indicates that cychlorphine can be more potent than fentanyl and capable of producing profound respiratory and cardiovascular depression.

The threat has developed rapidly.

Cychlorphine was essentially unknown in the U.S. illicit drug supply only a few years ago. It began appearing in forensic testing around 2024 and has since spread across multiple regions of the country.

On April 30, 2026, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy issued a formal Drug Threat Notice warning that cychlorphine had already been associated with at least 55 deaths and had the potential to spread across the United States.

Less than two weeks later, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration included cychlorphine in a national public-safety advisory concerning increasingly dangerous combinations of fentanyl and emerging synthetic substances.

International authorities followed.

On May 14, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reported that cychlorphine had been reported by 10 countries, identified in 182 drug-seizure reports and associated with 78 reported fatal overdoses.

The federal government has since taken additional action. The DEA moved to temporarily place cychlorphine and three related synthetic opioids into Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act after determining that emergency scheduling was necessary to avoid an imminent hazard to public safety.

The combination of increasing fatalities, counterfeit pills, extraordinary potency, and difficulty detecting the drug using conventional screening methods makes cychlorphine a significant emerging threat.

PUBLIC DRUG THREAT NOTICE SUMMARY

Drug: Cychlorphine

Chemical name: N-propionitrile chlorphine

Drug class: Synthetic opioid; piperidine benzimidazolone opioid; orphine analog

Also associated with: Brorphine-like synthetic opioids

Primary danger: Severe opioid poisoning, respiratory depression, unconsciousness, and death

Potency: Pharmacological research indicates activity exceeding fentanyl; some laboratory research has estimated potency approximately 10 times greater than fentanyl.

Known forms: Powders and tablets, including counterfeit pharmaceutical tablets

Counterfeit pills: Cychlorphine has been detected internationally in falsified pharmaceutical products represented as Xanax, Percocet, Dilaudid, and OxyContin.

Other drug combinations: It has been identified alongside fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, heroin, cocaine, benzodiazepines, and other emerging psychoactive substances.

Fentanyl test strips: Standard fentanyl test strips should not be expected to identify cychlorphine.

Routine drug screens: Conventional opioid urine screening may fail to detect the substance.

Overdose treatment: Naloxone should be administered when opioid poisoning is suspected. Several doses may be necessary with powerful synthetic opioids, including cychlorphine.

Emergency response: Call 911 immediately when an overdose or drug poisoning is suspected.

White House Issued National Drug Threat Notice

The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy escalated the issue April 30 by issuing a Drug Threat Notice specifically addressing cychlorphine.

The notice warned that the synthetic opioid had been involved in at least 55 deaths and had the potential to spread nationwide.

Federal officials reported detections in all four U.S. Census regions.

That is important because it establishes that cychlorphine was no longer a localized drug phenomenon by early 2026.

The emerging opioid had already crossed geographic regions and entered multiple illicit drug markets.

The federal warning also reflected how quickly the substance was appearing.

Cychlorphine had gone from an obscure emerging synthetic opioid to a federally recognized national drug threat in a relatively short period.

Public Drug Threat Notice – DEA Warns of Increasingly Unpredictable Drug Supply

On May 12, the DEA issued a broader national Public Safety Advisory warning Americans about fentanyl being mixed with emerging synthetic drugs.

The agency specifically identified cychlorphine, nitazenes, xylazine and medetomidine among the substances creating an increasingly unpredictable and potentially lethal illicit drug supply.

The DEA warned that some emerging synthetic opioids can be significantly more powerful than fentanyl.

The agency also emphasized another major danger: consumers often do not know these substances are present.

Emerging drugs can be mixed into counterfeit pills or illicit powders without the knowledge of the person consuming them.

The DEA warned that cychlorphine and nitazenes may require several doses of naloxone during an overdose response.

The agency’s public-safety recommendation is unequivocal:

Never take a pill that was not prescribed specifically to you and dispensed by a licensed pharmacy.

A pill’s appearance cannot determine what it actually contains.

Public Drug Threat Notice – Why Cychlorphine Is So Dangerous

Cychlorphine acts on opioid receptors and can produce the same fundamental mechanism responsible for fatal fentanyl overdoses: respiratory depression.

A sufficiently powerful opioid can suppress the body’s drive to breathe.

Breathing becomes slower and shallower.

The person may become unconscious.

Oxygen levels fall.

Without rapid intervention, severe brain injury, cardiac arrest, and death can follow.

Cychlorphine’s potency makes small concentration differences potentially significant.

That becomes particularly dangerous in an illicit drug market where manufacturing is unregulated, and consumers cannot determine the amount of active drug contained in a pill or powder.

There is no quality control.

No pharmacist verifies the dosage.

No legitimate pharmaceutical manufacturing process ensures that one counterfeit tablet contains the same concentration as another.

Public Drug Threat Notice – Counterfeit Pills Create a Hidden Threat

One of the greatest public-safety concerns surrounding cychlorphine is its presence in counterfeit pharmaceutical pills.

The United Nations reports that cychlorphine has been identified in falsified tablets represented as several well-known prescription medications.

That means a person does not necessarily have to deliberately purchase cychlorphine to be exposed to it.

Someone may believe they are purchasing Xanax.

Someone else may believe a pill contains oxycodone.

The tablet may instead contain cychlorphine, fentanyl, another synthetic opioid, or several substances simultaneously.

There is no reliable way to determine a counterfeit pill’s contents by examining its shape, markings, or color.

This is particularly dangerous for teenagers and young adults who may believe illicitly purchased pharmaceutical-looking pills are fundamentally different from street opioids.

They are not.

A counterfeit tablet can contain an extraordinarily potent synthetic opioid.

Public Drug Threat Notice – Fentanyl Test Strips Have an Important Limitation

Another major concern is detection.

Fentanyl test strips have become an important harm-reduction tool, but they are designed to identify fentanyl-related substances.

Cychlorphine is chemically distinct from fentanyl.

UN drug-monitoring authorities report that cychlorphine is not expected to be detected by standard drug test strips or routine opioid urine screens.

A negative fentanyl test therefore does not establish that an illicit drug is safe.

It also does not rule out the presence of another powerful synthetic opioid.

This creates challenges beyond individual drug users.

Hospitals, medical examiners, toxicology laboratories, and law-enforcement laboratories must continually update testing capabilities as new synthetic substances enter the market.

Specialized laboratory techniques may be necessary to confirm cychlorphine.

Consequently, the documented number of cychlorphine cases may not represent its complete prevalence in the illicit drug supply.

Public Drug Threat Notice – International Authorities Report Growing Spread

The threat is not limited to the United States.

On May 14, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime issued an alert describing cychlorphine as an emerging global public-health concern.

UNODC identified it as the most commonly reported orphine analog in its Early Warning Advisory system.

At that time, 10 countries had reported cychlorphine.

The UN system contained 182 seizure reports and 78 reported fatal overdoses involving the substance.

Most of the reported fatal cases involved multiple drugs, although cychlorphine has also appeared without another opioid being identified.

UN authorities reported that cychlorphine had been found in powders and tablets and alongside fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, medetomidine and other substances.

Researchers have also identified orphine-type synthetic opioids offered through international cryptomarkets, demonstrating another potential route for cross-border distribution.

Public Drug Threat Notice – A New Phase of the Synthetic Opioid Crisis

Cychlorphine is part of a broader evolution in synthetic opioids.

Fentanyl fundamentally changed America’s opioid crisis.

Later, extraordinarily potent nitazene opioids emerged.

Now forensic laboratories are increasingly identifying members of another chemical family — orphine analogs.

Cychlorphine belongs to that group.

The chemistry underlying these substances has roots in older pharmaceutical research, but illicit manufacturers have modified compounds and introduced new analogs into modern recreational drug markets.

Brorphine emerged internationally before cychlorphine and was placed under international control in 2022.

Beginning in 2024, UN drug-monitoring authorities began receiving reports of several newer brorphine-like compounds, including cychlorphine.

The pattern demonstrates one of the greatest difficulties governments face when attempting to control synthetic drugs.

A particular substance can be prohibited.

An entire chemical family can face tighter regulation.

But illicit manufacturers can modify molecular structures and introduce another substance.

Public Drug Threat Notice – China’s Nitazene Controls and the Changing Market

Public Drug Threat Notice: International researchers have identified another potentially important development.

China placed nitazene analogs under generic control in July 2025.

Following those controls, UNODC reported an increase in detections of orphine analogs, indicating a change in the synthetic-opioid landscape.

Cychlorphine became particularly prominent.

That sequence does not establish that China’s regulatory action caused the rise of cychlorphine.

It does, however, illustrate the adaptive nature of the international synthetic-drug market.

When governments increase pressure on one chemical family, illicit suppliers may move toward another.

The White House’s 2026 National Drug Control Strategy similarly warns that transnational criminal organizations continually adapt their products, production methods, and trafficking routes and use new synthetic drugs and designer precursors in efforts to circumvent controls.

Authorities continue to identify China as an important source of precursor chemicals used by transnational criminal organizations, with India also identified as a source.

However, the origin of the broader synthetic-drug supply chain should not be confused with proving where a particular batch of cychlorphine was manufactured.

Authorities have not publicly established that every cychlorphine sample entering the United States originated in China.

Public Drug Threat Notice – DEA Takes Emergency Scheduling Action

Public Drug Threat Notice: Federal authorities have moved beyond warnings.

The DEA determined in 2026 that temporary Schedule I placement was necessary for four emerging synthetic opioids:

5,6-dichloro brorphine

5,6-dichloro desmethylchlorphine

N-propionitrile chlorphine, or cychlorphine

Spirochlorphine

The DEA notified the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of its intention to temporarily schedule the substances on April 1.

The Assistant Secretary for Health informed the DEA on April 10 that there was no objection.

The DEA published its notice of intent in the Federal Register on July 1.

The agency later determined that temporary Schedule I placement was necessary to avoid an imminent hazard to public safety.

The action reflects the seriousness with which federal drug-control authorities now view this emerging group of synthetic opioids.

Public Drug Threat Notice – Naloxone Remains Critical

Public Drug Threat Notice: Despite its unusual chemical structure, cychlorphine is an opioid.

Naloxone can therefore be used when cychlorphine poisoning is suspected.

The DEA cautions, however, that powerful synthetic opioids such as cychlorphine and nitazenes may require several naloxone doses.

Anyone witnessing a suspected opioid overdose should:

Call 911 immediately. Administer naloxone if available. Administer additional naloxone according to product instructions if the person does not adequately respond. Remain with the person until emergency medical personnel arrive. Tell emergency personnel what substances may have been consumed, if known.

A person who begins breathing again after receiving naloxone still requires medical evaluation.

The illicit substance may contain multiple drugs, some of which may not respond to naloxone.

Public Drug Threat Notice – Warning Signs of an Opioid Overdose

Public Drug Threat Notice: Possible signs of opioid poisoning include:

Unresponsiveness or inability to awaken

Slow, shallow, or stopped breathing

Pinpoint pupils

Blue, gray or discolored lips or fingertips

Limpness

Choking, snoring or gurgling sounds from an unconscious person

Anyone unsure whether an unconscious person has suffered an opioid overdose should call emergency services immediately.

Time can determine whether the victim survives.

The Public Should Not Wait for the Name to Become Familiar

Public Drug Threat Notice: The most important warning about cychlorphine is that most Americans have probably never heard of it.

That does not make the threat insignificant.

Fentanyl was once an unfamiliar term to much of the American public.

Synthetic opioids can move through illicit markets faster than public awareness, drug-testing technology, and regulatory systems can respond.

Cychlorphine demonstrates that problem again.

The substance has progressed from an emerging forensic finding to a White House Drug Threat Notice, a DEA national advisory, an international United Nations warning, and an emergency federal scheduling action.

It has been associated with fatal overdoses and discovered in counterfeit pharmaceutical products.

Most importantly, people exposed to cychlorphine may never have intended to take it.

STL.News Public Drug Threat Notice & Warning

STL.News advises readers to treat any pharmaceutical-looking pill obtained outside a licensed pharmacy as potentially counterfeit and potentially deadly.

Public Drug Threat Notice: An illicit pill cannot be considered safe because it resembles Xanax, Percocet, oxycodone, or another legitimate medication.

A negative fentanyl test cannot establish that an illicit pill or powder is free of cychlorphine or another emerging synthetic drug.

Anyone using opioids or at risk of witnessing an opioid overdose should consider keeping naloxone readily available and know how to administer it.

Parents should also understand that the counterfeit-pill threat is not limited to traditional street-drug users. Pharmaceutical-looking tablets can be marketed or shared among teenagers and young adults who may not understand that they are potentially consuming powerful illicit synthetic opioids.

The drug supply continues to evolve.

Cychlorphine is the latest warning that the substance inside an illicit pill may be dramatically different — and considerably more dangerous — than what someone believes they are taking.

Please refer to our article titled “Deadly New Opioid Cychlorphine Spreads Across U.S.” for more details.

The media has not taken this as seriously as they should and have failed to inform Americans.

EMERGENCY: If an overdose or drug poisoning is suspected, call 911 immediately.

Poison Help: Call 1-800-222-1222 for the Poison Help line in the United States.

Sources: White House Office of National Drug Control Policy; U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Federal Register; United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime; Center for Forensic Science Research and Education.

Disclaimer: This Drug Threat Notice is provided for public-safety and informational purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or emergency treatment.