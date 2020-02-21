One Love Foundation Announces One Million Educated In Relationship Health

NEW YORK (STL.News) The One Love Foundation announced it has officially educated one million young people in relationship health. One Love is a national non-profit dedicated to improving the relationship health of the next generation. One Love’s powerful educational program pairs fictional films with peer-to-peer discussions as a way for young people to learn the signs of unhealthy relationship behaviors and discuss the behaviors they see in their own lives or a friend’s. With more than 23,000 facilitators across the country, including many One Love Teen and College Ambassadors, One Love’s programs are now held in schools and communities across the country.

“Nothing is more important than the health of our relationships, and we are thrilled at how young people and those who love them have responded to our programs,” said One Love Chief Executive Officer Katie Hood. “We have reached these one million young people in partnership with so many schools and community groups across the country, and we look forward to educating millions more people together.”

In March, One Love plans to debut the first online learning platform dedicated to relationship health education, the One Love Education Center, which will offer unlimited access to films, tools and trainings created by One Love and increasingly partners. Included on the platform will be One Love’s core educational programs such as Escalation, The Couplets, and Behind the Post as well as newly created educational, fictional films, like Amor del bueno, created by One Love Teen Ambassadors Brendon and Sophia Milan-Howells from California. The short film follows a Latino high school couple navigating an unhealthy relationship and depicts their friends’ struggle to properly intervene.

“We have seen a change in our culture since bringing One Love workshops to thousands of our students and employees,” said SUNY Oswego Title IX Coordinator Lisa Evaneski. “Our community is more aware of what makes a relationship healthy and how to spot unhealthy relationship behaviors—friends are stepping in to help their friends and work with my office for support. We are proud to be a part of the one million educated and look forward to continued growth with One Love.”

ABOUT ONE LOVE

The One Love Foundation, a national non-profit dedicated to improving the relationship health of the next generation, has educated more than a million young people on the signs of unhealthy and healthy relationships. Through educational workshops, One Love teaches young people to see the signs of an unhealthy relationship to avoid abuse, and how to have healthy love. One Love was founded in honor of Yeardley Love, a 22-year old college student whose life was tragically cut short when she was killed by her ex-boyfriend. The family learned during the trial that her death could have been prevented had they recognized the signs of an abusive relationship. For more information, visit joinonelove.org.