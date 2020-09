TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $1,753,211 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, September 4, drawing. The winning numbers were: 05, 22, 26, 28, and 43 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold. That ticket was sold at Silverton Pharmacy, 1824 Hooper Ave., Toms River in Ocean County.

