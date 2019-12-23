Oklahoma Man Michael Ogden Sentenced for Passing Counterfeit United States Currency

(STL.News) –United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, man convicted of Passing Counterfeit United States Currency was sentenced by Chief Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.

Michael Ogden, age 38, was sentenced on December 18, 2019, to 41 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised released, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Michael Ogden was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2018, together with Mary Autry and Marcus Franklin. The charges relate to the trio using printers, paper, and chemicals to convert legitimate $10 U.S. currency bills into counterfeit $100 U.S. currency bills. Using this equipment, they manufactured and passed thousands of dollars of counterfeit U.S. $100 bills in South Dakota and other states.

The investigation was conducted by the Rapid City Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Kelderman prosecuted the case.

Ogden was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. Autry and Franklin are awaiting sentencing.

