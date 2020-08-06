Oklahoma Attorney General Hunter Releases FAQs Surrounding the McGirt Decision

(STL.News) – Attorney General Mike Hunter today released a list of detailed answers to frequently asked questions (FAQs) surrounding the McGirt decision after appearing as a panelist yesterday evening with the state’s three U.S. attorneys at the annual Association of Oklahoma Narcotic Enforcers conference.

The panel, which was virtually attended by over 1,000 law enforcement personnel, was focused on the recent McGirt ruling and how it specifically impacts law enforcement . However, the document released today addresses numerous areas of interest, such as what the decision means for property rights, the Violence Against Women Act and more.

Attorney General Hunter said the FAQs thoroughly explains how the U.S. Supreme Court decision impacts tribal communities and Oklahomans living and working in the eastern half of the state.

“Yesterday’s meeting with law enforcement officials was productive and helpful to dispel much of the confusion created by the decision in the McGirt case,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Unfortunately, many of the questions we received by law enforcement do not have clear legal answers. That is why legislation from Congress is needed to bring clarity, and the FAQs answers questions on a proposed framework for such legislation. We also hope that these FAQs will act as another resource for those who continue to have questions about what the outcome is and what it is not.

“I encourage Oklahomans who have questions about this decision to review this document and educate themselves about what the ruling means for them. At the end of the day, we want to provide assurance to everyone in our state that you can be a proud member of one of our tribal nations and a proud citizen of the state of Oklahoma.

“I appreciate everyone who watched last night’s meeting, especially those who participated on the panel.”

