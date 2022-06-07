Okaloosa County: Thomas Joe Sentenced For Multiple Crimes

Okaloosa County Man, Thomas Joe Obregon Sentenced To 17.5 Years In Federal Prison For Drug Trafficking And Firearm Offenses

(STL.News) Thomas Joe Obregon, a/k/a Tommy Gun, 47, of Okaloosa County, Florida, was sentenced to seventeen and half years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

“Those who repeatedly commit serious crimes are deserving of significant prison sentences,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “Our law enforcement partners work tirelessly to keep us safe and are to be commended for apprehending this armed fugitive and bringing his trafficking of addictive and deadly controlled substances to an end. Our community is safer due to their valiant efforts.”

In November 2020 and October 2021, Obregon, a convicted felon at-large on state arrest warrants and a bond violation, was arrested by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies in conjunction with the United States Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and found in possession of distribution amounts of heroin and a loaded Glock 9mm pistol.

As part of the investigation into Obregon’s drug trafficking activities, the Government was able to link Obregon to over 100 grams of “super blues” (pressed pills containing fentanyl), 400 grams of methamphetamine, and 100 grams of heroin.

“It’s extremely rewarding to see this sentence and these concrete results arising from local, state, and federal partnerships focused on keeping dangerous felons and deadly drugs off our streets. Thomas Obregon is a habitual violent drug trafficker who is now going to be exactly where he needs to be, behind bars,” said Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden.

“DEA will not waiver in our pursuit of holding individuals like Mr. Obregon accountable for their crimes,” said DEA Miami Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter. “This case is a testament to what we can accomplish with strong collaborative partnerships with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.”

This case resulted from a joint investigation by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Amanda Gordon prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today