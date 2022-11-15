Oil spikes, then pulls back after Russian missiles hit Poland

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images Crude oil prices popped Tuesday following reports that Russian missiles crossed into Poland near the Ukraine border, killing two people. Front-month WTI crude futures (CL1:COM) for December delivery reversed an earlier decline to spike more than 3% before settling +1.2% at $86.92/bbl. ETFs: (NYSEARCA:USO), (UCO), (BNO), (SCO), (USL), (DBO), (USOI), (NRGU) Ukraine said Russia has been pounding its cities with missiles all day in the heaviest round of strikes in nine months of war. The market would need to “recalibrate the potential risk to global oil supplies if this war escalates,” Price Futures Group analyst Phil Flynn said. Oil prices also were affected by news that oil supplies to Hungary through the Druzhba oil pipeline were temporarily suspended due to a fall in pressure. Saying the world economy has entered a period of “significant uncertainty and rising challenges” for global crude supplies, OPEC+ earlier reduced its oil demand forecast for the fifth time since April.