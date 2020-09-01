Ohio man Ryan Ashley Hubbs indicted on carjacking and firearms charges

(STL.News) – Ryan Ashley Hubbs, of Paris, Ohio, is facing federal charges involving a carjacking and firearms, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hubbs, 37, was indicted today on one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm,” one count of “Carjacking,” and one count of “Use of Firearm During Crime of Violence.” Hubbs, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a previous crime, is accused of using a .380 caliber pistol to steal a Honda CR-V in Lewis County in October 2016.

Hubbs faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the unlawful possession and carjacking charges. He no less than seven years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the violence crime charge. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Lewis County Sheriff Office; and the Weston Police Department and investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

