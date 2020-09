TIPP CITY,OH (STL.News) Trevor Luckenbill of Tipp City is shining like platinum after a big win. He won $20,000 playing Platinum Millionaire.

After mandatory federal and state taxes totaling 28 percent, he will receive $14,400.

Trevor purchased his winning ticket at Speedway #1033, located at 200 South Main St. in Franklin.

