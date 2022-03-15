Ohio Governor on Death of Geno Natalucci-Persichetti

Governor DeWine Issues Statement on Death of Geno Natalucci-Persichetti

COLUMBUS, OH (STL.News) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released the following statement regarding the death of former Ohio Department of Youth Services (DYS) Director Geno Natalucci-Persichetti.

“Fran and I were saddened to learn of the death of former DYS Director Geno Natalucci-Persichetti, the longest-serving director in the agency’s 41-year history. I had the pleasure of working with Geno during my time as Ohio’s lieutenant governor, and I saw firsthand how passionate he was about the youth in his care. Geno was instrumental in the development and implementation of Ohio RECLAIM in the 1990s, which supports hundreds of community programs for at-risk youth across the state. His work most certainly changed many lives for the better. We send our deepest condolences to his wife Toni and their entire family.”

Mr. Natalucci-Persichetti served as DYS Director from January 1987 through December 2004.