Oelwein: David Alan Tafolla Sentenced for Selling Drugs

Oelwein Man, David Alan Tafolla with Extensive Criminal History Sentenced to Federal Prison for Selling Drugs

Has Over 20 Prior Criminal Convictions

(STL.News) A man who conspired to deal methamphetamine was sentenced May 25, 2022, to more than 15 years in federal prison.

David Alan Tafolla, age 55, from Oelwein, Iowa, received the prison term after a November 9, 2021 guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

In a plea agreement, Tafolla admitted that he was involved in drug trafficking from October 2020 to May 2021. Tafolla admitted selling methamphetamine on four occasions during April and May 2021. Law enforcement officers searched Tafolla’s home in May 2021 and recovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and $36,473 in cash that represented drug proceeds.

Tafolla has previous convictions in more than twenty cases including assaults, going armed with intent, burglary, violations of no contact orders, and stalking.

Tafolla was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Tafolla was sentenced to 188 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Tafolla is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Devra Hake and Assistant United States Attorney Emily K. Nydle and investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Oelwein Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Division of Intelligence.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today