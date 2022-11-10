Nykaa up 4.6% as FPIs buy from pre-IPO investors

Mumbai: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, parent of e-commerce retailer Nykaa, gained 4.6% to close at ?187.95 on Thursday as foreign investors such as Segantii India Mauritius, Government Petroleum Fund, and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Fund bought some of the shares sold by a few pre-IPO shareholders following the expiry of the one-year lock-in period. The stock also went ex-bonus on Thursday,

Pre-IPO investors Narotam S Sekhsaria, Mala Gopal Gaonkar, and Lighthouse India Fund, sold Nykaa shares worth ?256 crore, ?69 crore, and ?166 crore, respectively, through block deals, showed NSE data. According to the bulk deals data, three pre-IPO investors sold shares worth ?491.35 crore, while Segantii, Norway’s Government Petroleum Fund, and Aberdeen bought shares worth ?208 crore.

Last month, FSN announced a 5:1 bonus share issue wherein investors would get five additional shares for every share held by the investors. The record date for determining the shareholders’ eligibility has been fixed as November 11.