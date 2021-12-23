North Dakota Governor on passing of George Keiser

BISMARCK, ND (STL.News) Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement regarding the passing of state Rep. George Keiser of Bismarck. A U.S. Army veteran and owner of Quality Printing Service, Keiser had represented District 47 in Bismarck since 1993 and served as a Bismarck city commissioner from 1988 to 1992.

“Rep. George Keiser served the citizens of North Dakota and District 47 with passion and dedication for nearly three decades, applying his experience and wisdom as a successful business owner and employer to his role as chairman of the House Industry, Business and Labor Committee,” Burgum said. “He was a longtime supporter of the business community through his efforts on workforce safety and insurance policy and was a strong advocate for health care reform, fairness in health insurance and transparency in prescription drug costs, always looking out for the well-being of North Dakota’s workers and families. Our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to his family, friends and colleagues in the Legislature.”