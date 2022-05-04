North Carolina: Reward Offer for Murder Information

Governor Offers Reward for Information on Anson County Murder and Attempted Murder

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the 2020 murder of Mr. Maliki Byrd, age 16, and the attempted murder of Mr. Chrishaun Hough, age 15 at the time of the incident.

On January 20, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the Wadesboro Police Department responded to a shooting in the roadway in front of 603 Oak Lane, Wadesboro, North Carolina. Upon arrival Wadesboro Police Officers discovered a vehicle riddled with bullets. Mr. Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene and Mr. Hough was critically injured. Mr. Hough survived the shooting, but is now paralyzed.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Wadesboro Police Department at 704-694-2167 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.