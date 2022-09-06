North Carolina Governor Announces Appointments

Governor Cooper Announces State Boards and Commissions Appointments

(STL.News) Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to North Carolina boards and commissions today.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individuals to the North Carolina Board of Transportation:

Merrie Jo Alcoke of New Bern as the second transportation division representative. Alcoke most recently served as the Director of Governor Roy Cooper’s Eastern Office. Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, Alcoke practiced law at Ward and Smith, P.A., focusing primarily on environmental matters. Alcoke also served as an Assistant Attorney General with the North Carolina Department of Justice, practicing in the Environmental Division.

Meagan C. Phillips of Boone as the eleventh transportation division representative. Phillips works for her family’s business in residential and commercial property management and development in Boone. Prior to joining her family business, Phillips worked in admissions and recruitment for Appalachian State University. Phillips also serves on the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Board and previously served on the board of the Blue Ridge Conservancy, where she held multiple leadership roles.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina State Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners:

Robert Doyle Chandler of Greensboro as a cosmetology instructor. Chandler has been the Co-Director of Education and an Instructor at Leon’s Beauty School since 1978, and has been a Stylist at Leon’s Style Salon since 1993.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Guilford Technical Community College Board of Trustees:

Darlene E. Garrett of Greensboro as a member at-large. Garrett recently stepped away after nearly 20 years on the Guilford County Board of Education and continues to be an advocate for public education.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs:

Erik Valera of Chapel Hill as a member at-large. Valera is Chief Operating Officer for El Centro Hispano, Inc. In addition to the role at El Centro Hispano, Valera is the Co-Creator and Creative Director of Nuestro South, a multi-media platform that promotes the work of humanities scholars who research the history and culture of Hispanic/Latinx communities in the US South.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Historic Hillsborough Commission:

Felton Foushee of Greensboro as a member at-large. Foushee is the Racial Equity and Engagement Officer at the Racial Equity Learning Community in Greensboro, as well as a history instructor at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the North Carolina Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy:

Tawanda S. Auston of Wilson as a licensed massage and bodywork therapy establishment owner. Auston is the CEO and Owner of Five Touch Spa & Salon in Wilson, which she opened almost 10 years ago. Auston is also a licensed massage and bodywork therapist and has over 14 years of experience in the spa industry.

Gov. Cooper has appointed the following individual to the Tryon Palace Commission:

Reverend Garry Slade of Jacksonville as a member at-large. Slade is the Pastor at St. Peter’s African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in New Bern. Prior to that, Slade pastored at Jericho African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church in Kinston. He also was a Logistics Specialist in the United States Marine Corps for over 25 years.

