Honduran National, Norman Garcia-Garcia Indicted for Illegal Re-Entry

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans announced today that NORMAN GARCIA-GARCIA, age 24, was charged on July 7, 2022 in a one-count indictment for illegal reentry of a removed alien in violation of Title 8, United States Code, Section 1326(a).

According to the indictment, NORMAN GARCIA-GARCIA (“GARCIA”), reentered the United States after he was previously deported on February 23, 2018. If convicted, GARCIA faces a maximum term of imprisonment of two (2) years, a maximum fine of $250,000, a maximum term of supervised release of one year, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

U. S. Duane Evans reiterated that an indictment is merely a charge and that the guilt of the defendant must be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in investigating this matter. Assistant U. S. Attorney Carter K. D. Guice, Jr. oversees the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today