Nomura upgrades Britannia to buy, sees 10% upside after all-round Q2 beat

Impressed by FMCG major ‘s all-around beat and higher-than-peer volume growth of 5%, global brokerage firm Nomura has upgraded the stock to a buy rating with a target price of Rs 4,600.

The brokerage believes that despite a challenging environment and significant price hikes, the company managed to post good volumes on the back of:

(1) Increasing direct (rural) reach by 18% in 1H23



(2) Focus on the Hindi belt with a curated portfolio, which is growing currently at 20% faster than the company average



(3) New launches and adjacent portfolios coming back to growth after two years of focusing on the core.

The company posted a 3-year CAGR volume growth of currently 5% for 2Q20-23 despite significant price hikes of mid-to-high teens. “This is aiding in margin pressure abating faster than it had expected, indicating strong pricing power and ability to recover margins in the future. Britannia has clawed back OPM (up 270bp QoQ) of 16.3% and is further improving its margin outlook,” added the brokerage report.

Also, the brokerage added that as the market at large is becoming more conducive to the company’s new launches. It is ramping up their output. The company commissioned a new dairy plant last month. Furthermore, the company is expanding its footprint to the new markets of Africa, which should further aid medium-term growth, views the brokerage.

The brokerage increases FY23F/24F/25F EPS by 4%/7%/10% due to the robust all-around beat in 2Q and improving volume growth and margin outlook. Moreover, it rolls forward valuation to Dec-24F EPS (from Sep-24F) and values Britannia at a P/E of 48x (vs 40x earlier) – in line with its 3-year trading average – as it takes note of an improving earnings outlook and better-than-peers performance in a weak demand environment. The company forecasts an earnings CAGR of 17% over FY23-25.

