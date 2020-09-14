NJ Lottery: One Morris and One Somerset County Tickets Split $775,198 Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot

TRENTON, NJ (STL.News) Two lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $775,198 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Sunday, September 13, drawing. Each ticket is worth $387,599. The winning numbers were: 06, 10, 12, 16, and 30 and the XTRA number was: 04. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Morris County: B and J Market, 5 Edison Rd., Lake Hopatcong; and

Somerset County: Basking Ridge Exxon, 305 King George Rd., Basking Ridge.

