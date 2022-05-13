U.S. Attorney Nicholas Brown recognizes sacrifices of law enforcement and their loved ones during Police Week

Seven law enforcement officers from Washington State will have their names engraved on Memorial in Washington DC

(STL.News) In honor of National Police Week, United States Attorney Nick Brown is recognizing the service and sacrifice of federal, state, local, and Tribal law enforcement. This year, the week is observed Wednesday, May 11 through Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

“This week, we gather to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who sacrificed their lives in service to our country,” said Attorney General Garland. “We remember the courage with which they worked and lived. And we recommit ourselves to the mission to which they dedicated their lives. On behalf of a grateful Justice Department and a grateful nation, I extend my sincerest thanks and gratitude to the entire law enforcement community.”

“On Friday the names of seven Washington State law enforcement officers who died in 2019, 2020, and 2021, will be added to the Memorial wall in Washington DC – among them is Seattle Police Officer Alexandra Brenneman Harris – a young officer devoted to improving police and community relations. She was struck and killed on I-5 while checking that others were uninjured,” said U.S. Attorney Brown. “To honor these officers who made the ultimate sacrifice, we must join with our communities and work tirelessly for a safe and just future.”

In 1962, President Kennedy issued the first proclamation for Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to remember and honor law enforcement officers for their service and sacrifices. Peace Officers Memorial Day, which every year falls on May 15, specifically honors law enforcement officers killed or disabled in the line of duty. Based on data submitted to and analyzed by the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), 472 law enforcement officers died nationwide in the line of duty in 2021. Of that number, 319 succumbed to COVID-19.

The seven officers who died in the line of duty between 2019 and 2021 in Washington State and will have their names added this week to the memorial wall in Washington DC are:

Jeremy Robert Brown, Clark County Sheriff’s Office

Reginald Bernard Harris, King County Sheriff’s Office

Alexandra Brenneman Harris, Seattle Police Department

Jon David Anderson, Spokane Police Department

Gabriel Kyle Forrest, Washington State Corrections

David Alan Christensen, Washington State Corrections

Eric Thomas Gunderson, Washington State Patrol

Additionally, according to 2021 statistics reported by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) through the Law Enforcement Officer Killed and Assaulted (LEOKA) Program, 73 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2021 were killed as a result of felonious acts, whereas 56 died in accidents.

Deaths resulting from felonious acts increased in 2021, rising more than 58 percent from the previous year. In 2021, unprovoked attacks were the cause of 24 deaths significantly outpacing all other line of duty deaths resulting from felony acts and reaching the highest annual total in over 30 years of reporting. Additional LEOKA statistics can be found on FBI’s Crime Data Explorer website for the LEOKA program.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today