NFT Sales Continue to Decline, With ETH-Based NFTs Seeing a 20% Drop in the Past Week

Non-fungible token (NFT) sales over the last seven days are ending the year 13.97% lower than the week prior. During the last week, statistics show that $147,054,554 in NFT sales were recorded across 334,668 NFT buyers.

NFT Sales Continue to Slip: 13.97% Decrease in Last Seven Days

NFT sales are down this week, 13.97% lower than last week according to cryptoslam.io metrics. 2022 hasn’t been a good year for NFTs as sales and NFT values have slid dramatically over the last 12 months. Out of the $147.05 million in NFT sales this past week, NFTs that derived from Ethereum (ETH) represented $113.86 million of the aggregate sold in seven days. However, ETH-based NFT sales slipped by 20.4% during the past week.

Seven-day sales according to cryptoslam.io stats on Dec. 31, 2022.

Solana NFT sales jumped 91.36% higher this week as the chain saw $23.64 million in seven-day sales. While Solana’s increase was large, Waves-based NFT sales increased by 302.59% but only sold $7,609 worth of NFTs. Theta’s NFT sales jumped by 132.29% over the last week but only sold $358 worth of digital collectibles.

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) was this week’s top collection in terms of seven-day sales as it raked in $12.59 million. However, the $12.59 million over 144 sales is 47.05% lower than BAYC’s sales last week. BAYC is followed by Otherdeeds, Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), Azuki, and Cryptopunks, respectively. Cryptopunks managed to jump 94.71% higher in terms of sales this week compared to last week’s sales.

The Solana NFT project Degods, which plans to transition the NFTs to the Ethereum chain, saw sales climb 253.80% higher than Degods’ sales last week. Data shows the most expensive digital collectible sold over the past seven days was Azuki #4,690 which sold three days ago for $216K. Azuki #4,690 was followed by Azuki #2,311, Azuki #9,446, and Bored Ape Yacht Club #193.

The top three most expensive floor value prices for NFTs today include BAYC, Cryptopunks, and Mutant Ape Yacht Club. BAYC has a floor value of 69.49 ETH according to nftpricefloor.com, while the Cryptopunks floor value is currently 65.47 ETH.

Tags in this story

2022, Azuki, Azuki Sales, BAYC sales, Blockchain, Blue-Chip NFTS, Bored Ape, Bored Ape Yacht Club, cryptopunks, cryptoslam.io, Digital Collectibles, Floor Values, Google Trends NFT, Interest, nft, NFT collections, NFT industry, NFT interest, NFT owners, NFT sales, NFT sales volume, nftpricefloor.com, NFTs, Traders

What’s your opinion on the NFT sales this week? Do you predict that 2023 will be a better year for NFTs? Share your thoughts on this topic in the comments section below.

Jamie Redman

Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.



Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.

More Popular NewsIn Case You Missed It

